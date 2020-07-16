STRYKER — The coronavirus situation (see related story page A1) isn’t the only thing that has changed how the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) near here is operating.
Before the coronavirus issue hit earlier this year, CCNO was well on its way to employing new technologies for inmates and staff alike.
The first was the purchase and use of new inmate tablets that allow persons held in the regional jail serving five counties to handle their personal business. This could range from receiving mail correspondence and emails to accessing programming, religious services and CCNO’s law library.
CCNO’s governing board approved a three-year contract for this service with the firm GTL in late 2018. The company pays CCNO $550,000 annually as it earns money by charging inmates for using some services through the tablets.
“It seems to be working,” said CCNO’s executive director, Dennis Sullivan. “The biggest thing is making sure we have enough tablets in the units so they (inmates) all have access.”
The tablets are either installed on the walls of inmate cells or are hand held, he indicated, and each inmate receives a PIN number and password for their use.
One advantage of the system, Sullivan noted, is that by replacing regular mail, the possibility of illegal substances being surreptitiously conveyed into CCNO is reduced.
”It eliminates the contraband significantly,” he said.
Another selling point, according to Sullivan, is that CCNO can forgo its annual law library expense of $6,000 as this service is available on the tablets.
A second big technological change — the radio-frequency identification (RFID) system — is just beginning as staff are being trained and the system may go online Monday, he indicated.
CCNO has a five-year contract with the firm Guardian at a cost of about $160,000 to maintain the system.
The key component is handheld scanners about the size of a cellphone that will interact with CCNO inmates’ wristbands. These will be utilized through WiFi, and record information that had been kept on paper logbooks.
“It’s all done electronically, instead of handwriting,” said Sullivan.
All interactions between security officers and CCNO inmates had been noted on the logbooks as well as all activities of the inmates and officers.
“The ‘millennials’ (younger generation) are going to love it because they grew up with phones in their hands,” said Sullivan. “For (older) people it’s going to take a little longer, but it’s pretty easy. At the end of the day I hope staff says thank you.”
Sullivan explained that staff will begin using the scanners today in conjunction with the logbooks, but on Monday “we’re hoping to go live.”
“It minimizes liability for the taxpayer because this system was put in place to create accountability,” he said. “And at the same time it makes it more efficient for the staff members, so it’s a win-win. You no longer have to log people in by hand. ... The system is really neat.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.