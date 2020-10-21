STRYKER — A large influx of Federal CARES Relief Act money could be coming to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) to help reduce operating costs this year and next.
That is if one Lucas County commissioner's proposal to send approximately $2 million of his county's CARES funds to the regional jail near here comes to fruition.
Commissioner Pete Gerken made the suggestion Wednesday morning during CCNO's financial overview committee meeting held via Zoom technology.
"As you know Lucas County got a bunch of CARES money, which is good, but spending it is hard," said Gerken. "We may all be struggling with some of those processes too in getting it out the door."
Lucas County's senior budget analyst, Cheri Kizaur, explained the rationale for the suggestion Wednesday, noting that the U.S. Treasury Department was consulted for guidance.
"... guidance from the U.S. Treasury says the money can be used on corrections officers because it's presumed that they are substantially dedicated to dealing with coronavirus," she told the committee. "So, I think we just need to settle on which number will be best and then we can contribute that toward 2020 salaries, which would leave a surplus in the (CCNO) reserve, which could then be used to reduce the 2021 per diem should everyone agree on it."
No financial overview committee members objected, and Williams County Commissioner Brian Davis suggested that the other four counties in the CCNO partnership (Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams) add $50,000 of their own CARES money.
CCNO's fiscal manager, Tonya Justus, presented the committee with computations on how various contributions would reduce the jail's per diem rate next year. This is the amount that each member county in the CCNO partnership is charged per bed each day.
According to Justus, a $2 million influx would reduce CCNO's per diem in 2021 from the current $71.75 to $57.65; with $200,000 more from the other four counties the rate would be $56.29.
A $3 million influx would reduce CCNO's per diem next year to $50.06, according to Justus. Coupled with a $200,000 contribution from the other four counties, the figure would drop to $48.80.
Reductions in the per diem would benefit the participating counties' 2021 budgets.
Gerken cautioned that he would still need support for the idea from at least one other Lucas County commissioner — each Ohio county has three — before proceeding.
Thereafter, the proposal would have to be approved by CCNO's full board, which is scheduled to meet next week.
Concerning coronavirus, CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan reported Wednesday that the facility has some cases again.
"We got a couple units that have it," he said. "We got a staff member that just tested positive, so we're right in the beginning of it again."
In another matter, Sullivan explained that a CCNO committee has discussed selling the facility's water tower to the village of Archbold, which provides the jail's water supply.
He said CCNO's water committee has proposed paying up to $100,000 for water tower repairs, or half the cost. But if the expense is less than $200,000, CCNO's cost would be less.
The village returned with a suggestion to charge CCNO $5,000 more each month for water service during the next 20 months, according to Sullivan. Archbold would then take ownership of the tower after it is reinspected, he explained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.