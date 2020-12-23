STRYKER — The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) near here has decided to prepare legal action against the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC) concerning coronavirus-related inmate quarantine protocols.
Following an executive session Wednesday afternoon, CCNO’s governing board unanimously approved the authorization of legal counsel to prepare documents against the ODRC for exceeding the time — due to the coronavirus situation — to accept prison-sentenced inmates. A legal remedy would be sought through the Ohio Supreme Court, according to CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan.
“We absolutely understand that changes have to happen that will help protect against COVID-19,” commented Sullivan. “We’ve all had to make changes because of the type of environment we’re in; it’s a closed area with close living quarters for the inmates and the staff are directly supervising in the unit. The state’s response has been to push this down to the local level.”
According to the Ohio Revised Code, the state is to accept prison sentenced inmates within five days of being sentenced to prison. Director Sullivan explained that the state is requiring a 14-day quarantine and negative COVID test on all prison inmates and that they are staying at the local jail for far longer than the five days.
“In most cases, it takes much longer before we can get them to prison due to the need to provide proper quarantine space,” stated Sullivan.
Also following Wednesday’s executive session, board members authorized the director to pursue the assistance of the Ohio National Guard.
“We’ll be asking for their assistance in a limited capacity,” Sullivan explained. “CCNO, like all correctional facilities, is dealing with COVID issues. Several correctional facilities either have been or are starting to use the Ohio National Guard. We’re in an enclosed area so we’ve got staff getting sick, and inmates getting sick. Our people just need some relief.”
CCNO serves the counties of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams.
