STRYKER — Facing labor challenges like many businesses, the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) near here has lowered the minimum age for new hires.
A related change was approved by CCNO’s governing board during its regular meeting Wednesday morning when officials also agreed to allow an investigator to handle certain crimes at the jail (see below).
The hiring age had been 20, but was reduced to 18, consistent with the practices of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and local jails, according to CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan.
“The interview process — the hiring process — will determine that these people are ready or not, but we are finding some people that are in the military and the reserves at 19, and we can’t get them in here. Those are the type of people we’d like to get in here to work. So we thought it would be good to reduce down to 18 to give us that chance.”
The only requirements for employee applicants are a high school education or GED and valid driver’s license.
Sullivan also noted that an employee recruitment event will be held at CCNO from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Jan. 5. Beginning pay is $18.62 per hour while the rate is $21.39 per hour after one year with overtime and six-month bonuses available.
Keeping with employee matters, Sullivan told the board that Nathan Miller of Williams County was selected as “Employee of the Month” for October while Olivia Cooper of Defiance County earned the honor for November. Both have been helping out with security due to labor shortages in addition to their other duties, according to Sullivan.
Miller, CCNO’s most senior corrections officer, normally works in a laundry position while Cooper is the jail’s electronic monitoring officer.
“These two employees as well as others who help out security daily are what gets CCNO through these challenging times,” Sullivan commented in a prepared statement.
On another topic, the board approved the use of CCNO’s investigator to process certain crimes at the jail.
Sullivan told members that the Williams County Sheriff’s Office — which has jurisdiction over crimes committed at CCNO — made 40 trips to the jail during the past 12 months.
“That’s a lot of work for them,” said Sullivan. “Our investigator is a police officer, he’s certified, so he can become a special deputy and he can pick up some of the smaller stuff.”
Williams County Sheriff Tom Kochert had suggested that those smaller crimes — such as criminal damaging, vandalism and inmate assault — be handled by the CCNO investigator. He said the major crimes would continue to be handled by his office.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• approved a contract with Superior Uniform Sales, Inc., Toledo, which is CCNO’s current uniform provider.
• approved an advance of $22,111 to cover an anticipated grant for electronic monitoring. Grant funds are expected to arrive in January, according to CCNO’s fiscal manager, Tonya Justus.
• approved a contract renewal with Johnson Controls for CCNO’s regular fire inspections. The cost will be $11,730.
• elected board officers for 2022: Henry County Commissioner Bob Hastedt was chosen president while Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller was made vice president and Lucas County Commissioner Peter Gerken was selected secretary.
• learned from Sullivan that CCNO’s inmate population stood at 524 on Wednesday, with 319 from member counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams). He reported that no staff members were presently infected with COVID while one CCNO unit was under quarantine.
• was informed by Sullivan that the CCNO employee Christmas party was held and raised $4,200 for the Williams County Humane Society. He also noted that that CCNO’s volunteer program will be resumed during the second week of January.
• met in executive session to discuss security matters.
