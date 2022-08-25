STRYKER — The governing board of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) approved an increased number of beds for Defiance County during its bi-monthly meeting Wednesday morning.
The board also approved a project for a new control room that will allow more supervision from a distance (see below) and agreed to increase pay and incentives for staff (see related story on page A1).
The annual bed allocation for CCNO’s member counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams counties) will become 403 in 2023, up from 397 this year.
This followed the board’s approval of the following bed allocations: Defiance County, 66; Fulton County, 52; Henry County, 37; Lucas County, 193; and Williams County, 55.
Only Defiance County’s allocation will increase, rising by six from 60 this year.
Also Wednesday, the board authorized Executive Director Dennis Sullivan to seek estimates and professional services for construction of another control room. Such an area allows CCNO corrections officers to monitor inmates from a distance.
A second control room would augment existing control room facilities for that purpose.
Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken — a CCNO board member — observed that this policy departs from more direction supervision. He said this represents a “pretty significant policy turn.”
However, Sullivan noted that officers are dealing with a “different type of inmate” these days. Whereas 78% of CCNO’s inmates in 1995 were misdemeanants, the number is “just the opposite” now, he said, so “I think it’s the right direction.”
Still, said Sullivan, corrections officers “have a lot of contact” with inmates, including meal provisions and nursing visits, for example.
Plus, he indicated, CCNO would like to make jobs more attractive for officers when there are “jobs everywhere.”
In other business Wednesday:
• discussed the purchase of two 15-passenger vans. Sullivan was given permission to secure a new van if the price is $50,000 or less and holding off on buying a second through the state purchasing program. Originally, CCNO had planned to purchase two vans at $35,279 through the program, but this price was not honored due to a change in dealership owners. The price has since risen dramatically, according to Sullivan.
• approved a contract with BI for the lease of electronic monitoring equipment. Sullivan reported that CCNO’s electronic monitoring fund totals $1.6 million. The contract will include removing monitoring equipment CCNO owns.
• was informed that a tabletop exercise for an emergency evacuation will be held at 5 p.m. on Sept. 28. Local fire and EMS departments, and EMA officials will be on hand.
• approved an upgrade in camera software through Milestone XProtect at a cost of $41,755. The company was the low bidder from among four firms.
• learned from Sullivan that CCNO’s inmate population stood at 574 on Wednesday, with 373 of these from the the jail’s member counties.
• approved financial reports.
• met in executive session to discuss security arrangements and compensation of public employees. Besides approving new incentives and pay (see related story), the board agreed to use Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy instructors to train CCNO staff in the use of shotguns and rifles.
