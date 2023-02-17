STRYKER — Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) officials here implemented safety measures Friday at the facility after an inmate tested positive for legionella bacteria following an eight-day stay at a nearby hospital.
“Until we can get the testing done on the water, we’re going to be doing what we can to eliminate potential exposure,” said Dennis Sullivan, CCNO executive director. “It’s a difficult situation because we house hundreds of people here every day, and shutting down water will be a huge ordeal. But it’s necessary for everyone’s safety.”
The jail has been in contact with the Williams County Health Department (WCHD) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) after being notified of the positive test result, and are working closely with Water Management Advisors out of Bowling Green. Legionella incubation is anywhere from 2-14 days, requiring the jail and the hospital to follow recommended safety protocols.
Measures being taken are precautionary at this point. Testing was expected to occur Friday and results are expected within four days, according to a CCNO press release.
On advice from the ODH and Water Management Advisors group, the facility is shutting off water and providing staff and inmates with bottled/filtered water. Filters for showers and sinks were approved at an emergency meeting Friday morning for use during the testing period. Results from the water testing will guide any further action the jail takes to clear the issue.
The jail’s medical staff has triaged every inmate housed at the facility to assess if there could be others positive for the bacteria, the press release noted.
“So far, no other inmates or staff are presenting symptoms,” he commented.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.