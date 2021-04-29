STRYKER — The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) near here had no COVID problems for staff and inmates as of mid-week.
That was the word delivered by CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan during the regional jail board’s regular meeting Wednesday morning.
He told the board that no CCNO staff members were off with COVID while no inmates were in quarantine. Some 143 inmates had been vaccinated at CCNO as of Wednesday while 47 will be receiving their second dose of vaccine on Friday.
“It’s been real good here,” he said.
Sullivan also explained that the state is no longer requiring CCNO inmates to be tested before they are sent to a state prison facility.
In another matter, the board approved a two-year agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for litter pickup by CCNO inmates along local roadways.
Sullivan noted that this will require extra staff, so the litter pickup is “not going to happen right now,” he added.
This is part of a larger issue involving CCNO inmates employed on specific tasks. Sullivan explained that only 35 inmates are earning credit by working in the kitchen and doing other tasks. However, this figure used to be much higher.
Asked the reason for the lower numbers, Sullivan said “the different type of inmates. We’re not putting people in jail that could be good trustees.”
One reason, according to authorities, is that CCNO is holding more inmates charged with felonies as well as more federal inmates through a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service.
As for CCNO inmates working outside the jail for various local governments and courts, Sullivan said it will be “tough to find people to put out in the community.”
Also Wednesday, the board agreed to move forward on planning for a possible conversion of CCNO’s “C Unit” — an area of 48 cells without restrooms — into cells with restrooms. At present, inmates in “C Unit” share a restroom.
Sullivan told the board last month that the installation of 24 restrooms — for three inmates per cell — would increase the C Unit’s capacity from 48 to 72. He would like to apply for some of the $51,054,000 in state funds being made available for jail capital projects.
But CCNO will first consider proposals from architects to design the remodel.
Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack and Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken agreed to join a committee to review proposals from architects.
In other business, the CCNO board:
• learned that Seth Mansfield of Defiance County was named CCNO’s “Team Member of the Month” for February.
• approved a motion accepting the February and March fiscal reports.
• was informed by Sullivan that CCNO’s two employee unions have requested negotiations with contracts that are due to expire this year.
• passed a motion allowing the decommissioning of two vehicles — a 2005 Dodge Caravan and 2006 Ford van — allowing them to be put on govdeals.com for sale.
• approved a motion authorizing the disposal of old equipment.
• passed separate motions concerning a copier lease and a maintenance agreement for CCNO’s electronic monitoring equipment. The cost for the latter is $41,510.
• learned from Sullivan that CCNO’s inmate population was 564 on Wednesday, including 292 from member counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.