STRYKER — Employees of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) near here will be rewarded for their work during challenging times.
And CCNO has filed a lawsuit against the state for certain coronavirus-related quarantine measures.
CCNO’s governing board held a special executive session Monday morning behind closed doors, then emerged to approve temporary $2 per hour raises for all regional jail staff in the first quarter of 2021 (through April 3).
“This is for all of our employees,” explained CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan, noting that it impacts 142 employees. “They (CCNO board) just wanted to give a thank you for all their hard work in the pandemic.”
Not all board members were in agreement, however. The vote was 8-1, with Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel voting no. (Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack did not attend Monday’s meeting, and did not vote.)
The temporary raises will cost CCNO $231,000 during the first three months of the year, according to Engel.
Sullivan noted that the money will come from 2020 carry-over cash that was accumulated because CCNO couldn’t fill many of its positions last year. In fact, as officials move into 2021, the regional jail is short 23 corrections officers.
Therefore, CCNO is still in a hiring mode, according to Sullivan.
“We want 165 (employees),” he said. “That’s why we keep putting in the paper that we are hiring.”
CCNO employees are considered in the frontlines of the coronavirus situation due to possible exposure. Four employees were off work Monday because they have coronavirus, according to Sullivan.
He said approximately 30 have had the virus at one time or other and “about three times that many have been tested.”
Another coronavirus-related matter recently taken by the CCNO board has resulted in legal action.
Last month, the board also authorized possible legal action against the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction concerning its state quarantine protocol that impacts prisonbound inmates at CCNO. A related lawsuit was filed last week with the Ohio Supreme Court.
Not the only one of its kind in Ohio, the suit seeks a legal remedy for a quarantine measure that delays the shipment of inmates to a state facility. Local officials believe the protocol exceeds required safety measures and burdens CCNO’s quarantine abilities.
