STRYKER — A Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) lawsuit filed against the state for COVID-related detention of prisonbound inmates will be dropped.
CCNO's governing board approved the dismissal during a special meeting Tuesday at the recommendation of the regional jail's legal counsel and Executive Director Dennis Sullivan.
Known as a "mandamus action," the suit had been filed with the Ohio Supreme Court approximately three months ago. It had sought to terminate the state's requirement that CCNO inmates being transported to a state prison facility be held at CCNO for 14 days.
According to the Ohio Revised Code, the state is to accept prisonbound inmates within five days of them being sentenced. However, during the coronavirus situation the state had been requiring a 14-day quarantine and negative COVID test on all prisonbound inmates, so they were staying at CCNO for longer than five days.
But Sullivan told the board Tuesday that effective April 1, CCNO will only have to test inmates seven days prior to being transported to a state prison.
"... we no longer have to do the quarantine of 14 days," explained Sullivan. "We just have to test them seven days prior to us transporting them, and that was our real issue — that they needed to be out here within five days."
Also Tuesday, Sullivan informed the board that the state will provide local jails with $51,054,000 for capital projects. He would like to apply for some of the funds.
His proposal is that CCNO's "C Unit" — an area of 48 cells without restrooms — be converted into cells with restrooms. At present, inmates in "C Unit" share a restroom, so they have keys to their cells and come and go as they wish, according to Sullivan.
He noted that the installation of 24 restrooms — for three inmates per cell — would increase the C Unit's capacity from 48 to 72.
He isn't sure of the cost, but said "it'll probably be expensive, but it's a unit that should be a dormitory. Our dormitories are a better place to work because you can see the inmates, but here they can come and go out of these cells and it's hard to keep inmates from going into cells together. They're not supposed to be together."
The board will discuss the matter further at its April meeting.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• approved a motion continuing a contract with A.R.S. Refuse Service, Archbold, for trash disposal.
• learned from Sullivan that CCNO's workforce has received COVID vaccines. The process also has begun for inmates, he said.
• approved a motion allowing the CCNO administration to seek a new contract for programming. That followed Sullivan's disclosure that A Renewed Mind Behavorial Health has given CCNO its 90-day contract termination notice. He told the board that staffing was an issue for the company.
• met in executive session to discuss security matters.
