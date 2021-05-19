STRYKER — A new contract for programming at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) near here will have to wait a bit longer.
The matter was discussed during a special CCNO board meeting via Zoom Tuesday morning.
Only one bid was received for a new contract to provide services such as drug and alcohol counseling/treatment, and mental health services. Midwest Recovery Center, Toledo, was the only bidder, offering a quote of $406,272.20.
The board will allow CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan a chance to review the bid before making a decision on the contract.
"It will give me the ability to talk to them (Midwest Recovery Center) and make sure they can do what we want and we understand their proposal," he told The Crescent-News during an interview following Tuesday's meeting.
The present contract with A Renewed Mind — at a cost of about $287,000 — will expire in June as the company indicated that it could not provide enough staffing, according to Sullivan.
A short gap in services at CCNO may occur between the end of that contract and the beginning of a new one, he indicated.
CCNO's next regular board meeting is scheduled on June 23 when the programming contract is expected to be up for discussion again.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• approved the employment of Poggemeyer Design Group, Bowling Green, to plan the remodeling of CCNO's unit C — an area of 48 cells without restrooms — into cells with restrooms. At present, inmates in the unit share a restroom. Sullivan said Poggemeyer was selected through a scoring system. A committee composed of two CCNO board members and two staff members reviewed bids from Poggemeyer, which has a Defiance office; Beilharz Architects, Defiance; and K2M Design Inc., Cleveland.
• met in executive session to consider "matters to be kept confidential," but took no action.
