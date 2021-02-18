STRYKER — A Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) committee discussed Wednesday the use of excess cash, a large share of it related to CARES Relief Act money.
CCNO’s financial overview committee was informed during a Zoom meeting that the regional jail — located just east of Stryker — has accumulated $2,295,000 in unspent funds thanks to federal CARES money that covered employee wages during part of 2020. As with local governments generally, the cash was provided to help CCNO offset impacts of the coronavirus situation.
The CARES money allowed CCNO to forgo certain labor expenses, with the savings held in reserve. During previous CCNO meetings, members discussed utilizing the unused money to reduce each county’s financial contribution this year to operate the jail.
This year’s per diem rate — the daily amount charged CCNO’s five counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams) for each bed used — is $71.85. However, with the aforementioned $2.2 million in labor-cost savings, this can be reduced to $56.29 (for this year only), according to CCNO’s fiscal manager, Tonya Justus.
She provided the financial overview committee with a breakdown in related savings this year by county:
• Defiance, $340,840
• Fulton, $295,396
• Henry, $210,184
• Lucas, $1,136,140
• Williams, $312,440
In another matter, the board approved a motion dividing $1,081,618 in regular carryover funds from the 2020 budget between capital improvements and the CCNO reserve fund. Each will receive 50%.
A large bus purchase is needed in 2021, as well as water tower improvements before the structure is turned over to the village of Archbold, according to CCNO officials.
CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan also indicated that upcoming retirement payouts will need to be funded this year as well. He told the committee that 12 CCNO employees are planning to retire this year followed by nine in 2022.
So, he said it would be “nice to bump that (reserve fund) up as well because we have no mechanisms to fund these anymore,” he said. “... We talked about using unused funds to fund them.”
Each of the above matters will be discussed further at the full CCNO board’s meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
In other business Wednesday, the committee:
• selected Jeff Rupp (a Fulton County commissioner) committee chairman and Ryan Mack (a Defiance County commissioner) committee vice chairman.
• gave Sullivan consent to complete the transfer of CCNO’s water tower to the village of Archbold. CCNO will continue to receive water from the village via the tower.
