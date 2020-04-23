STRYKER — Officials at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) near here have been working continuously on matters concerning the coronavirus.
That was the word from CCNO Director Dennis Sullivan during the regular CCNO governing board meeting Wednesday morning held via Zoom video conferencing.
He told the board that “this is predominantly our entire life for the last 30 days — dealing with this.”
A number of inmates and CCNO employees have tested positive for the virus, according to Sullivan, with one employee returning to work Wednesday.
Infected persons — and those in contact with infected persons — have been quarantined, he explained, but no one has been hospitalized.
He said CCNO has been working with the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections health professionals, and the Williams County Health Department. He especially praised officials from the latter, noting the challenges they face dealing with a regional jail in their midst.
“They’ve been a great resource for us,” he said.
Sullivan said an adequate amount of personal protection equipment is available for staff and inmates. A recent trip to Noblesville, Ind. (near Indianapolis), was needed to secure an adequate number of facial masks, he explained.
CCNO is sanitized three times daily, according to Sullivan, with quarantine and isolation units receiving more attention. The effort has used up some 1,120 gallons of disinfectant, he reported.
“This has been one of the most challenging times we’ve seen here at CCNO,” said Sullivan. “The staff has an inherent risk just coming to work here, now the coronavirus has presented an additional risk. You know, It’s difficult to wear a mask and a face shield for your entire shift and supervise a large amount of inmates in the closed setting we have here.
“Staff has shown true dedication,” he added. “They’re coming to work every day. And they have really positive attitudes for what they’re having to deal with. They realize their responsibilities as first responders ... .”
CCNO’s inmate population stood at 525 on Wednesday, according to Sullivan, well below capacity. But he noted that the figure is adequate to maintain CCNO’s revenue stream, which comes from governmental entities charged a daily rate for utilizing the regional jail’s beds.
“From a financial perspective right now, CCNO is going to be fine because of our numbers,” said Sullivan. “... The 525’s a decent number because it gives us the ability — I have a dorm shut down — to quarantine, separate, isolate. Anytime we have someone with a symptom, we’re pulling them out because the last thing we want to do is try to get a unit full of 55 inmates sick. ... Every day we have medical out there. They’re out there doing temperature checks with inmates. They’re doing assessments. Somebody has any type of symptom, we’re on it.”
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• approved financial reports for February and March.
• approved contract language for CCNO’s new time and attendance system.
• learned from Sullivan that CCNO’s water tower committee discussed that structure’s future with the village of Archbold, which supplies the jail with water. Archbold council is going to consider the matter further, Sullivan indicated.
• approved line item transfers.
• learned from Sullivan that CCNO’s new kitchen ceiling has been installed, while the jail’s roof replacement project was allowed to continue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.