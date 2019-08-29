STRYKER — Bed allocations for the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio near here were approved by the regional jail’s governing board during its regular meeting Wednesday morning.
And members discussed the possibility of renegotiating a contract with the state to reduce the number of its beds and, perhaps, increase those reserved for federal inmates.
The bed allocations for CCNO member counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams) are almost the same as this year, but with a slight reduction in the total to 420.
That’s because Lucas County reduced its allocation from 220 to 210 and Fulton County dropped its reserved bed total from 60 to 55. No reasons were given Wednesday.
Defiance County will remain at 60 beds, Williams County will stay at 58 and Henry County will remain at 37.
The reallocation, which was approved by motion Wednesday, recently was discussed by CCNO’s financial overview committee.
The board also approved a motion increasing the number of beds allocated to the U.S. Marshals Service for federal inmates. CCNO has contracted in recent years with the federal agency to house each inmate at $90 per day.
On a similar front, CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan informed the board of an issue with beds reserved for state inmates held on post-release control violations.
While CCNO has set aside 40 beds for those inmates, sometimes they go unfilled, with daily usage averaging 28. This would cost CCNO large amounts of money over the long haul, according to Sullivan, perhaps totaling $683,000 over a two-year period.
He believes “it’s important that we keep the state in here because that’s diversity too,” for CCNO’s revenue stream, but he favored reaching out to state officials and, perhaps, reducing the allocation for state inmates.
“We can’t sit and let 12 or 13 beds go unfilled day in and day out ...,” said CCNO board chairman Brian Davis, a Williams County commissioner. “You’re hemorrhaging on one side (state inmates) and making money on the other (federal inmates).”
Davis added that CCNO should tell state officials that “a realistic number” is needed.
Sullivan will propose a solution at the board meeting (scheduled in October).
The board also discussed the possibility of allocating more beds for federal inmates. He noted that CCNO now has a good relationship with federal officials in Fort Wayne for housing those inmates, in addition to federal inmates from other parts of Ohio.
“And that’s big, because they’re (Fort Wayne) close,” said Sullivan. “We squeeze a few in when we can. We’re up to 14 from Fort Wayne. They’d love to have it up to 20 or 40.”
Also Wednesday, CCNO Fiscal Manager Tonya Justus reported that CCNO plans to reduce its per diem charge for member counties next year from $72.68 per inmate to about $71.75 per inmate (if finances stay the same). Justus said unused CCNO funds would be used to make this happen.
During his operational update, Sullivan also told the board that CCNO passed several performance audits, including the U.S. Marshals Service “special inspection facility” on Aug. 1 with 100 percent compliance.
CCNO “received many praises of cooperation from the agencies and staff of professionals,” according to Sullivan.
And on July 11, he continued, CCNO received a State of Ohio jail inspection, with the report noting that “we’ve become increasingly more detailed and intense.”
In addition to crediting his staff for making this possible, Sullivan specifically recognized and thanked Juli Steingass — CCNO’s accreditation supervisor — who, he said, “did an excellent job of preparing the documentation.” Steingass attended Wednesday’s board meeting.
“The one thing about these reports, these audits, it’s indicative and an indication of how we treat, and care for, the inmates that are in this facility because, obviously, if we did a poor job we wouldn’t be getting 100 percent on the audits,” said Davis.
Sullivan also thanked CCNO administrative secretary Dunne Gambler for preparing the jail’s annual report.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• approved the June and July fiscal reports, as well as line item transfers. Justus also reported that Summit Food Service owes CCNO $42,000 in commissions. The board approved a motion allowing Sullivan and CCNO’s attorney to file a lawsuit seeking recovery.
• was informed by Sullivan that Beth Miller of Williams County was named employee of the month for June after identifying contraband on an inmate. Steve Aelker of Henry County was named employee of the month for July for intercepting a threatening note to an inmate.
• approved a motion allowing request for proposals for the water tower maintenance painting project. The estimated cost to repair and paint the 100,000-gallon tank is $187,000, according to a recent report on the proposed project.
• approved the advertising of proposals for roof repair ($300,000 or less) and cement drive repair ($30,000 or less), and the purchase of a one-person vertical maintenance lift ($8,172).
• learned from Sullivan that the CCNO inmate population was 630, with only one overcrowding emergency this year.
• was informed by Sullivan that a resident filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court claiming his First Amendment right to protest was violated.
• met in executive session to discuss security.
