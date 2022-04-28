STRYKER — New electronic monitoring equipment, the impact of a recent fentanyl incident at a neighboring facility and employee awards were among the topics discussed by the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio’s (CCNO) governing board during its regular meeting here Wednesday.
CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan reported that Kevin Kinnersly of Henry County was February’s “Team Member of the Month” while Adam Villareal of Fulton County was recognized with the same honor for March.
According to Sullivan, Kinnersly is a supervisor who’s been with CCNO for nearly 16 years helped restrain an inmate who had been threatening suicide. The inmate had climbed to a second tier railing.
Kinnersly grabbed the inmate from behind, according to Sullivan, put him back onto the top tier and then handcuffed him.
Villareal was recognized for his attitude and work ethic generally.
“Adam was recognized for his positive and professional attitude,” explained Sullivan. “It was also noted that Adam follows through on assigned tasks and does his job at the highest level.”
Also Wednesday, Sullivan informed the board that CCNO staff has received training on responses to an airborne fentanyl incident and ordered a ductless fume hood to respond to such scenarios. The availability of NARCAN — a drug used to counteract the effects of opioids — also has been increased at CCNO, he indicated.
This follows a situation last month at the neighboring juvenile detention center in which four juveniles and three corrections officers were sickened — none seriously — by a release of fentanyl in the juvenile detention center’s duct system.
Earlier, the board approved a request to seek proposals for purchase of new electronic monitoring equipment for inmates conditionally released from CCNO. The estimated cost is $160,000.
Sullivan told the board that the old system could be sold for approximately $35,000-$40,000.
Money for the purchase will come from CCNO’s supervision fund which has a healthy balance, according to CCNO officials. This fund is projected to increase to $1,692,000 by the end of 2023.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• learned from Sullivan that CCNO’s inmate population stood at 556 Wednesday morning with 347 of those from the five counties that make up the regional jail partnership (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams). Twenty-two inmates are from what has become a new participating jurisdiction with CCNO — Findlay Municipal Court.
• board met in executive session to discuss security arrangements and confidential matters.
• approved a contract with American Fence & Supply, Toledo, for a fence project. The cost is $61,457.
• authorized Sullivan to attend an upcoming jail summit in Indianapolis, Ind. The cost is $450 for two people.
• approved an extension of overtime pay provisions. Mandatory overtime hours totaled 170 in March compared to 325 hours in Mrch 2021.
• discussed a contract with Midwest Recovery Services to provide CCNO programming. Sullivan said things are going well with the company, but an addendum may be needed to the contract as Midwest does not want to manage the vivitrol program. Vivitrol is an opioid dependence drug.
