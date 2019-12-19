STRYKER — Heading into 2020, the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio’s (CCNO) finances remain in solid shape.
That was the news delivered during the regular meting of CCNO’s governing board near here Wednesday morning.
CCNO’s fiscal manager, Tonya Justus, reported that the jail “will have significant funds left over, although the year’s not complete.”
She estimated that the amount would be about $400,000, and suggested that it could be divided between the capital improvements and reserve funds.
“... everything’s been well managed, “ she said. “The rental beds have been able to be filled. And ... just a great year.”
Also Wednesday, CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan announced the monthly employees of the year.
Jacob Vicic of Defiance County was chosen as Employee of the Month for October for his “job performance” and his “positive friendly attitude,” while Roy Shunck of Lucas County was chosen as Employee of the Month for November after discovering a large amount of methamphetamine on an inmate. Felony charges will be brought against the offender, according to Sullivan.
Concerning CCNO employees, Sullivan reported that they held their Christmas party Friday and raised $4,000 for Hospice in honor of Sue Rastocan, a CCNO employee who died earlier this year.
And Sullivan noted a successful visit by a jail inspector, who had good things to say about CCNO employees.
“He loved the employees,” said CCNO’s director of security, Craig Eiden. “He felt they were knowledgeable about the job. ... he said that CCNO is the most security-minded jail he’d ever been in. So, I thought that was a pretty awesome compliment.”
Added CCNO’s director of operations, Toby Bostater: “He felt our programming was very unique in the fact that all the programs that (were) offered, and it was well attended that day as well.”
Later, the board selected new officers for next year, with some competition for the chairman’s spot.
The candidates were the present board chairman, Brian Davis, a Williams County commissioner, and Roy Miller, Fulton County’s sheriff.
The board selected Miller by a 6-4 vote.
Members also selected Henry County Commissioner Bob Hastedt as board vice chairman and Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken as secretary.
Before the officers were selected, two officials from Henry County had been nominated for the secretary and vice chairman seats. But Gerken noted that this would contravene CCNO’s bylaws, as each of the the five participating counties can have no more than one officer.
In other business, the board:
• learned from Sullivan that the mail scanning system with the firm GTL is still down. In the alternative, CCNO has been using the regular mail service for inmates. He indicated that he would seek to have any related costs rolled into the contract with GTL.
• approved a contract with Earl Mechanical Services, Wauseon, to replace a water line. The cost is $28,840.75, and it will be funded by the capital improvements budget.
• approved the expenditure of $13,672 from capital improvements to make basic repairs to the CCNO water tower. The contract is with American Suncraft Construction Co., Medway. Davis said discussions with the new Archbold village administration are planned regarding the tower’s ownership. CCNO receives water from Archbold.
• approved asset disposals for obsolete equipment and line item transfers.
• met in executive session to discuss security-related matters. The board emerged from executive session and authorized the expenditure of $23,738.05 from capital improvements for cameras, computer RAM and switches.
• heard Sullivan report that the inmate count was 642 Wednesday with CCNO members using 402 of those beds. He also noted approximately 100 inmates attended the Bill Glass Weekend of Champions religious presentation on Nov. 9.
• approved the October and November fiscal reports.
