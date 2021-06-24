STRYKER — Two major concerns for the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) — one an operational matter, the other a building improvement — were handled during the regional jail’s bi-monthly meeting Wednesday morning.
And the board approved new contracts with two unions representing the regional jail’s corrections officers and supervisors (see related story below).
But first the board approved a new programming contract with Midwest Recovery Center, Toledo, contingent upon the state giving permission to use a grant from the Four County ADAMhs Board to help pay the bill. Midwest’s proposed cost is $391,700, according to CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan.
The board signed off on his proposal to use most of the $150,000 grant to offset the contract expense as it is considerably more than the old programming pact with Recovery Services. That contract ended because A Renewed Mind was not able to hire enough people to run the program, Sullivan indicated.
Before the CCNO board approved the plan, he suggested that the ADAMhs grant be used to offset the more expensive contract, thus reducing the jail’s programming cost to $241,700, or $48,000 less than the previous contract with Recovery Services, Sullivan explained.
A bigger, but less certain endeavor, is the proposed renovation of CCNO’s C Unit to provide cells with their own restrooms. Inmates there presently use one common restroom.
The renovation cost is $2.4-$2.9 million, according to Sullivan, but this is contingent upon receipt of a state grant. This estimate rises to $3.2-$3.4 million by 2024, he said.
CCNO plans to apply for some of the $51 million the state is making available for jail improvements. The application deadline is June 30, with officials likely to learn whether they will be funded “relatively quickly” thereafter, according to Sullivan.
He mentioned the possibility of adding a match — perhaps 25% (or $750,000) — to augment CCNO’s chances. But board chairman Brian Davis of Williams County suggested offering a straight amount, perhaps $1 million. The board approved the $1 million match.
CCNO’s fiscal manager, Tonya Justus, told the board that the jail’s capital fund totals $2.8 million.
Sullivan also informed the board of CCNO’s team members of the month for April and May. Both are Defiance County residents.
Brandon Rose was chosen for his willingness to fill the video arraignment post, which is not a popular job, according to Sullivan. His duties include coordinating the many video court arraignments for CCNO inmates.
Chris Batt was chosen as team member for May. Sullivan said she is responsible for scanning legal mail and checking for contraband.
“She’s done a good job for us,” he said.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• was informed by Sullivan that CCNO’s inmate population stood at 537 Wednesday with 329 of them from the five CCNO member counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams).
• learned that 55 federal inmates recently held at CCNO were returned to the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center and had been very well behaved. These were held at CCNO briefly due to an executive order by President Joe Biden concerning inmates held in private prisons, according to Sullivan.
• approved a new two-year contract with GTL, CCNO’s telephone provider, in place of two one-year contracts.
• was informed by Sullivan that a final pending legal complaint by an inmate against CCNO concerning medical conditions and confinement has been dismissed.
• met in executive session to discuss security arrangements and to review negotiations with unions representing corrections officers and supervisors.
• approved the financial reports for April and May.
