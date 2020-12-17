STRYKER — The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) doesn’t yet need the assistance of the Ohio National Guard to deal with coronavirus concerns, but its governing board has been put on notice that this is an option, if necessary.
The board discussed the matter during its regular meeting Wednesday morning, when Executive Director Dennis Sullivan approached the matter. Members also learned of a successful audit from the American Correctional Association (see related story below).
He indicated that National Guard assistance might be needed if too many corrections officers are off work with the virus and in quarantine. As of Wednesday, two staff members were off work.
“At this point in time I don’t think it’s necessary,” he told the board. “But I certainly think that we should be prepared if we would need them.”
Sullivan explained that under an order by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, corrections facilities can seek help from the National Guard to assist with staffing.
“I know that they’re being deployed in different parts of the state and have been employed at corrections facilities,” he explained. “... it’s kind of difficult to maintain our staffing levels. And of course with staff getting COVID, being quarantined at home, staff being tested and thinking they have it — they can’t come back until tests results come — it might be something CCNO may want to look at.”
No formal action was taken Wednesday by the board, but members informally agreed with Sullivan.
Board member Pete Gerken — a Lucas County commissioner — said “bringing paramilitary outside help into a regional jail certainly is unprecedented, but we haven’t got relief from the governor on some other items, like the moving of prisoners through the ODRC (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction). And with COVID transmission extremely fast and a high rate now, we’re already 10 officers under line role that you would like to see. With quarantine isolations, both with the staff and the inmates unpredictable — and it could take a swing either way — I think it’s probably very prudent.”
In another matter Wednesday, the board held elections for new officers in 2021, but deadlocked on who should be chairman.
The candidates were Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller and Williams County Commissioner Brian Davis, but each received five votes from the 10 board members — two each from the counties in the CCNO partnership (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams).
The tie will push the matter into next year when the board’s executive committee will decide the matter. The board approved a related motion.
The board’s two other officers for 2021 were elected without opposition. Gerken was picked as vice chairman and Defiance County commissioner Ryan Mack was elected secretary.
In other business, the board:
• held two executive sessions to discuss compensation of personnel and security matters.
• approved fiscal reports for October and November.
• approved line item transfers of $295,135.94 in the 2020 budget.
• approved a contract renewal with Johnson Controls for HVAC services. The price is the same as this year, according to Sullivan.
