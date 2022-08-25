STRYKER — Concerned about the present labor situation and the ability to hire new corrections officers, the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio’s (CCNO) governing board approved significant pay increases and incentives during its meeting Wednesday morning.
The board also approved 2023 bed allocations for member counties — with a slight increase (see related story on page A3).
The pay incentives — approved by the board following an executive session on the topic — are twofold.
According to CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan, staff will be paid $200 more per pay period (generally two weeks) or $20 per day for coming to work and not using sick time. This will continue until at least the end of the year when the situation will be assessed.
Additionally, starting pay for hourly staff will go from $18.62 per hour to $21.39 per hour while those employed at CCNO for one year or more will be given a $1 per hour raise. These increases will be permanent.
The changes become effective during the next pay period that begins Sept. 9, according to Sullivan.
“We need to be competitive with what’s going on around us,” he told The Crescent-News Wednesday afternoon.
How much will this cost CCNO?
Sullivan said the $200 per week incentive pay will amount to about $110,000 this year while the hourly increases would cost approximately $150,000 more through the end of 2022.
But he noted that unused CCNO funds this year will more than make up for this extra money.
“It’s (unused funds) going to be significant even after we’ve helped staff,” said Sullivan.
One reason is that CCNO administrators have been trying manage labor shortages for some time, with staff down by at least 20 officers, according to Sullivan. While this is not a desirable situation, it has saved the jail money in wages, he indicated.
“... there’s a significant amount we didn’t spend on staff because we didn’t hire them,” he said.
Another recent development that has helped CCNO build up its unused funds is a new agreement to house inmates from Findlay Municipal Court, Sullivan noted.
As a result of the labor shortages, Sullivan would like CCNO to close another unit. One unit takes five officers to run for a 24-hour period, he explained.
To reach this goal, CCNO will have to reduce its inmate population, according to Sullivan, but this won’t necessarily affect local counties. Rather, the reduced population will come from a contract with the U.S. Marshals Service to house federal inmates, he explained.
Sullivan concluded that “I think it’s important to give back to the staff that’s working hard.” But he added that with CCNO having “significant” unused funds this year, “we aren’t asking county commissioners for any additional money. This is already funded.”
The comment refers to the amount of public funds committed by each county annually for CCNO’s operation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.