STRYKER — New contracts with two employee unions representing Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) officers and supervisors were approved by the facility’s governing board during its regular meeting Wednesday.
The board also approved a new contract for programming services and agreed to earmark $1 million for a pending grant application for a $2 million-plus rehab of Unit C (see related story above).
Board members met in executive session to discuss negotiations with the two unions mentioned above, then emerged to approve new three-year contracts with them beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
It provides for 3% annual raises for corrections officers and supervisors in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the contracts still had to be approved by the two unions, according to CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan.
The board also approved a new incentive for CCNO employees. If ratified by the two unions, they will receive double pay for overtime beginning Sunday.
And $500 bonuses given to all CCNO employees after each six-month period also will continue, according to Sullivan.
Sullivan told The Crescent-News that the jail has 79 corrections officers and 15 supervisors, but is budgeted for 96 and 19, respectively. So staffing and employee retention — as in many places in the public and private sectors — is a major concern for CCNO.
With reduced staff, the jail has had to close some units, but it also has saved on operating expenses.
“That’s why we’re able to provide this extra money to the staff having to do the extra work,” explained Sullivan, noting that sometimes the work is unwanted. Some overtime is mandatory due to the nature of the business, he indicated.
“Most of our staff have years of service ... and they understand the ups and downs when it comes to this,” said Sullivan. “It’s the new people coming in and not recognizing what they’re getting into, and don’t stay.”
As for the new incentives and contract provisions, Sullivan said “I think it is a good contract for the employees, and I think it was a good decision by the board and management to allow it.”
He noted that “we got people here that are willing to stay” at CCNO and “taken this to be their career. It’s not fair to mandatory someone (by requiring overtime) all the time. I recognize we have to do it, but we got to take care of them (employees), and one way of taking care of them is paying them and making it worth their time because that’s the time they’re not going to be home with their families.”
