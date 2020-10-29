STRYKER — A large influx of CARES Relief Act funds may be coming to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) near here to help reduce costs.
CCNO’s governing board approved a motion during its regular meeting Wednesday that would accept approximately $2.09 million from Lucas County, as well as $200,000 from the other four counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams) making up the regional jail partnership. All the money will come from the federal CARES Relief Act that is being provided through the state to offset coronavirus-related expenses among local governments.
In CCNO’s case, the money would be used to pay wages and benefits of corrections officers as they are said to be in the front line of the coronavirus situation on a daily basis. The funds can only cover expenses from March through Dec. 31, and must be committed by Nov. 20.
This money would allow CCNO to use the money saved on wages this year — due to local CARES fund contributions — to enlarge its operating reserve. CCNO’s fiscal manager, Tonya Justus, told the board Wednesday that unused funds in the reserve already were going to total approximately $1 million for 2021 (without any consideration for CARES-related cost savings).
CCNO’s financial overview committee responded favorably last week to the administration’s plan to use the extra money to reduce the daily per bed (per diem) costs to members in 2021. The 2021 budget that the board approved Wednesday (see below) had proposed a per diem of $71.85 for each member county, but with the additional money taken into account, the figure could be dropped to $56.93 next year, according to Justus.
In turn, that would significantly reduce the amount each county reserves in its general fund for CCNO expenditures.
Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken — who proposed his county’s CARES money contribution during last week’s CCNO financial overview committee meeting — said his colleagues are set to vote on the matter Tuesday. Therefore, CCNO’s board approved a related motion Wednesday in anticipation of Lucas County commissioners’ support for the plan.
In another matter Wednesday, the board approved CCNO’s 2021 operating budget, which sets aside $19,316,999, a 2.7% decrease from the $18,802,357 appropriated for 2020.
The reason for the drop is one less pay period and the transfer out of the operating budget of the inmate trust fund ($297,000), according to CCNO officials.
Next year’s budget includes a per diem of $71.85 for each county, a 10-cent increase over this year’s amount ($71.75). However, Justus reminded the board that the 2020 figure was 93 cents lower than the 2019 amount.
Concerning budget matters, the board followed Justus’ recommendation Wednesday that $800,000 in 2020 operating reserves be transferred to capital improvements next year, while $300,000 from the capital budget goes to offset health insurance increases next year. The board approved a related motion.
If Lucas County approves the CARES Relief Act contribution to CCNO next week, the jail’s 2021 budget will need to be amended accordingly to reflect the lower per diem for next year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.