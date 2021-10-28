STRYKER — The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio’s (CCNO) governing board has approved a 2022 budget that reduces each member’s per bed cost by almost $2 from the figure set for 2021.
Approval of several budgets for the regional jail’s operation next year highlighted the board’s regular meeting Wednesday morning. These previously were approved by CCNO’s financial overview committee.
During Wednesday’s meeting, CCNO’s fiscal manager, Tonya Justus, noted that the 2022 budget per diem — the rate member counties are charged for daily bed usage for each inmate — is $69.97, representing a $1.88 drop from the figure ($71.85) approved for 2021. (This figure was reduced to $56.29 earlier this year due to the influx of one-time CARES Relief Act funds.)
In another matter, the board approved a 2022 general fund budget that totals $19,149,363, which is 1.8% higher than the $18,802,357 set aside for 2021.
A number of capital projects are possible in 2022, although CCNO Director Dennis Sullivan noted that not all will be undertaken. The capital fund’s balance totals $2.9 million, according to Justus, and might drop to $1.7 million by the end of 2022 if the projects are completed.
Sullivan added that “likely we won’t even use half of this. Just a lot of them are there in case something happens.”
Other budgets approved Wednesday include supervision fund/grant funds ($1,644,061) and the inmate trust fund ($1,036,500).
Later, Sullivan announced the “employee of the month” honorees for August and September.
Jordan Bockelman of Henry County was the recipient for August while James Henderson of Defiance County took the honor in September.
According to Sullivan, Bockelman noticed that he suspected an inmate was undergoing a medical issue and alerted staff. This resulted in the inmate being taken by EMS to a local hospital.
Sullivan said Henderson “de-escalated” a possible use of force for an unruly inmate in the maximum security wing. He noted the inherent danger of the situation as it took place on the unit’s second tier and “could have been very dangerous.”
“We appreciate James’ and Jordan’s willingness to work in the maximum security,” Sullivan stated.
Keeping with employee matters, Sullivan told the board that 28 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus, but none were infected Wednesday, so “we feel like we’re going in the right direction.” He said had only one unit was under quarantine on Wednesday.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• named Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack and Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller to the two-member nominating committee to select candidates for board officer positions in 2022.
• discussed the possibility of funding a proposed $2.8 million upgrade to CCNO’s Unit C with a bond issue, but took no action.
• learned from Sullivan that CCNO’s inmate population stood at 533 Wednesday, with 324 of those from the jail’s participating counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams).
• was informed by Sullivan that Midwest Recovery Services will take over certain programming. The firm hopes to have staff in place by Dec. 1, he indicated.
• approved the purchase of a new transportation van. Sullivan reported that delivery may take 6-8 months.
• learned from Sullivan that CCNO recently passed a health department inspection while an event for jail staff and families recently was held.
• was informed by Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken — board chairman — that his county is again considering the construction of a new jail facility. This would only house pretrial defendants, and not be used as a sentencing facility, he said.
• approved fiscal reports for August and September, line item transfers and the disposal of unneeded assets and equipment.
• met in executive session to discuss confidential matters.
