STRYKER — The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio’s (CCNO) governing board has approved a 2020 operating budget that is a little higher than this year’s.
The annual spending plan was approved during the board’s bi-monthly meeting Wednesday morning.
The $19,316,999 budget for 2020 is $671,405 more than the amount set aside this year ($18,645,593), a difference of 3.6%.
It includes some good news for CCNO members (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams counties): next year’s per diem amount charged to them for housing inmates at the facility will be $71.75, a 93-cent decrease from the $72.68 in the 2019 revised budget. (Each count has a bed allocation on which the per diem amount is figured.)
Three other 2020 budgets also were approved Wednesday — electronic monitoring ($1,396,665), capital improvements ($10,999,799) and the inmate trust fund ($437,675).
Board member Jeff Rupp — a Fulton County commissioner — thanked CCNO’s executive director, Dennis Sullivan, and its fiscal manger, Tonya Justus, for their work on jail finances.
In a reference to fiscal difficulties only a couple years ago, he said: “I’d just like to say thank you to Tonya and Dennis and the staff for looking at these budgets, compared to where we were a couple years ago. Thank you for your hard work and effort and progressiveness with these new ideas, and putting us in the situation we are in today.”
CCNO’s financial overview committee reviewed the budgets earlier Wednesday morning before they went to the full board.
Moving to another matter, Sullivan informed the board of a glitch in the new mail arrangement with the firm GTL. The company is employed by CCNO to provide communications services, such as email to inmates, through computer tablets. Inmates can purchase those services, for which GTL pays CCNO an annual fee.
Part of the contract also eliminated regular mail to inmates, thus reducing problems with contraband entering the facility. The mail is scanned and provided to inmates on CCNO-provided tablets.
However, Sullivan told the board that the program is down due to a software problem. GTL had proposed farming the system out to North Dakota at a cost, but Sullivan said the proposal was “excessively high,” so inmates will again receive regular mail until the problem is fixed.
Sullivan indicated that two to six weeks may be needed to bring that about.
“In my opinion, they (GTL) weren’t prepared to provide this service, and the only way they were going to get this, is if they provided it because that’s what I wanted,” explained Sullivan. “That was part of the deal. The other vendors weren’t giving us as much money, but they couldn’t provide the scanning for the mail.”
Also Wednesday, Sullivan announced recipients of the “Employee of the Month” awards for September and October. Both are Williams County residents.
Tony Bush received the honor in September for discovering illegal drugs in the holding cells and intake facility, while Andrew Gallardo was given the award in October. Gallardo kept an inmate from hanging himself, according to Sullivan.
In other business:
• the board approved a contract with J. Hancock & Son, West Unity, for concrete work on the jail’s sallyport. The cost is $23,855.
• the board approved a contract with Damschroder Roofing Inc., Fremont, for repairs. The cost is $273,884.
• Sullivan explained that officials from Indiana’s Henry and Madison counties visited CCNO on Aug. 29 as they are considering the establishment of a regional jail. “They were very impressed with CCNO,” he said. Sullivan also noted that the Williams County Health Department has provided 874 hepatitis A immunization shots at CCNO since Nov. 16, 2018.
• the board authorized Sullivan to undertake repairs on the jail’s water tower. The approximate cost is $9,000. The estimated cost for all repairs — following a recent inspection — is $187,000, but Sullivan indicated that some of those can wait.
• met in executive to discuss security. The board reconvened in open session and agreed to allow Sullivan to seek proposals for technology allowing better management of inmate movement.
• Sullivan reported that Wednesday’s inmate count was 627. Some 395 were from the participating member counties while the remainder were brought to CCNO through contracts with other entities, such as the U.S. Marshals Service.
• the board approved fiscal reports for August and September, line item transfers and asset disposals.
• the board appointed Doug Engel, Miller and Ryan Mack to the nominating committee to select board officers.
