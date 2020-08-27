STRYKER — The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio’s (CCNO) governing board approved bed allocations for 2021 during its regular meeting near here Wednesday morning.
The board followed the recommendation of CCNO’s financial overview committee — which met eight days ago — in approving bed allocations for the jail’s five partner counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams). Their allocations are reduced by 16 beds from the 2020 total.
The vote was 8-2, with Henry County’s two board members — Sheriff Michael Bodenbender and Commissioner Bob Hastedt opposed.
Following Wednesday’s action, CCNO member counties have the following bed allocations for 2021: Lucas, 200; Defiance, 60; Williams, 55; Fulton, 52; and Henry, 37, for a total of 404. Lucas County’s allocation dropped from 210 beds in 2020, while Williams goes from 58 and Fulton is reduced from 55.
CCNO capacity is 644, and the jail reserves some 220 beds for federal inmates held by the U.S. Marshals Service.
The above changes for 2021 required permission by the CCNO board because two counties — Lucas and Fulton — are dropping below their “chartered” amounts. Therefore, the board approved a 12-month memorandum of understanding in June allowing them to drop below those figures.
Numbers will be re-evaluated in 2021, according to CNCO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan.
The reductions will leave CCNO with $419,000 less in revenue next year from member counties, based on per diem (or the daily rate) charged for each bed. The per diem is $71.75, which had been reduced by 93 cents for 2020.
Sullivan and his staff opted not to recommend a per diem increase to make up for the reduced revenue expected in 2021.
“To me doing what’s financially right for the taxpayer is important,” he said during an interview Wednesday with The Crescent-News, adding that the regional jail, despite some tougher financial times when the city of Toledo left the partnership in 2016, is building some of its accounts.
Noting that there is no guarantee that the per diem rate can be maintained, Sullivan said “I’m hoping it will stay the same or be similar. ... I think if we have no other major changes we can be pretty close.”
He listed a number of ideas for making up for the reduced revenue in 2021.
In another matter Wednesday, the board approved Sullivan’s request to convert each of CCNO’s former non-contact visitation booths to video arraignment booths for inmates.
At present, video arraignments are held in the jail’s intake area, but with as many as 50 appointments a day for some aspect of criminal justice, according to Sullivan, a separate area was needed.
“It’s too many people, and it’s not built for that,” he said.
The project cost, including architectural design, is $34,500, according to Sullivan.
While video arraignments are being held more often due to the coronavirus situation, he said this is a method that should be more utilized anyway. For one thing, it saves on transportation costs, he indicated during last week’s financial overview committee meeting.
“This is what we’ve always wanted at CCNO,” he said.
Also Wednesday, Sullivan informed the board that CCNO is tops in the nation in “rounds compliance” when it comes to the jail’s new radio-frequency identification (RFID) system.
Introduced in July, the system relies on handheld scanners about the size of a cellphone that interact with CCNO inmates’ wristbands. These allow the recording of logbook information, such as regular rounds by corrections officers on inmates’ health and wellness.
According to Sullivan, CCNO’s rounds compliance figure is 99.99%, edging out a facility in Fort Bend, Texas (99.69%).
“I just thought it was pretty cool for the staff,” he said.
Keeping with staff-related matters, Sullivan told the board that Daniel Beltran of Williams was the CCNO employee of the month in June, while John Zimmann of Williams County took the honor in July.
Beltran intercepted a note “describing in detail how the legal mail process was being used to bring contraband into the facility,” according to CCNO, while Zimmann was recognized for his work in implementing the new RFID system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.