STRYKER — A new partnership with Hancock County is in the offing for the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) near here.
CCNO’s governing board approved a new arrangement for inmates with two entities from that county during its regular meeting Wednesday morning. The board also discussed changes that would award inmates for good behavior and work, and watched CCNO Director Dennis Sullivan present the regional jail’s “Employee of the Year” award (see related story left).
Earlier Wednesday, the board passed a motion allowing CCNO to house inmates charged with misdemeanors from Findlay Municipal Court, and Hancock County Probate and Juvenile Court. Some 30 beds have been offered to Hancock County, but “they want more down the road,” said Sullivan.
CCNO’s services are needed by those entities because Hancock County Jail has staffing issues causing it to turn down inmates, according to Sullivan.
He said the arrangement with the Hancock County courts could become “a long-term relationship.” And he noted that with CCNO housing fewer inmates subject to the federal criminal justice system — the jail has an agreement with the U.S. Marshals Service to house them — the partnership is “a great opportunity for everybody.”
Although the agreement includes Hancock County Probate and Juvenile Court, CCNO will not house juvenile delinquents, explained Sullivan. In fact, he said, this is prohibited, but CCNO would take in persons through that court who are subject to child support orders and the like.
According to Sullivan, CCNO buses will make one trip to Hancock County each day, adding this to a route that travels to Lucas County and Toledo. This will add an extra 60 miles each day for CCNO vehicles, he told the board.
The agreement with Hancock County will be good for three months, and renewed for intervals that long because fuel prices are trending upward, Sullivan indicated.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• approved a motion splitting unused 2021 funds ($1,441,026) between CCNO’s reserve and capital funds. The reserve fund totals about $2.76 million while capital fund totals about $3.5 million, according to Sullivan.
• learned from Sullivan that CCNO’s inmate population totaled 500 on Wednesday, with 302 of them coming from member counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams).
• approved a motion waiving a late fee ($6,110.58) for Henry County which recently missed its regular payment to CCNO. The bill has since been paid.
• was informed by Sullivan that Midwest Recovery Services has initiated new programming for CCNO inmates.
• passed motions concerning the number of members on the CCNO board’s executive committee and term lengths of board members.
• learned from Sullivan that CCNO’s GED program will go virtual on March 14. He said up to 40 inmates may be enrolled. The program will be run through Penta Career Center utilizing a grant.
• passed a motion allowing Sullivan to seek a contact for repairs to an internal waterline that is leaking. The estimated cost is $35,000.
• met in executive session to discuss security matters.
