STRYKER — The future of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio’s water tower was one of several topics handled by the regional jail’s governing board near here Wednesday.
The board’s regular session — convened every two months — was convened in-person at CCNO’s conference room for the first time in months. Lately, meetings have been held via Zoom.
Wednesday’s water tower discussion was eclipsed by a proposal to utilize CARES Relief Act money for labor costs (see related story), but has been commanding a considerable degree of CCNO officials’ attention in recent months.
CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan informed the board that an agreement with the village of Archbold concerning the water tower is pending, but is moving forward.
CCNO would like to turn the tower over to Archbold, which supplies the jail with water. The tower also provides water to other communities, such as Evansport in Defiance County.
Sullivan noted that CCNO’s financial overview committee has recommended the deal, as has Archbold’s utility committee. But Archbold Village Council must still approve the proposal.
Noting an issue that Archbold and many communities are dealing with — EPA mandates concerning the elimination of trihalomethanes in municipal water systems — Sullivan noted that the village has equipment in the tower now and may have to add more later.
“We own the vessel and they’re using it (the tower) for other communities,” said Sullivan. “It just makes sense for them to have it.”
The agreement would commit CCNO to pay half the cost of making repairs to the tank before turning it over to Archbold — up to $100,000. The village has offered to allow 20 monthly payments at $5,000, but Sullivan favored paying the full amount up front.
The board passed a motion accepting the agreement pending final approval by Archbold.
Contacted Wednesday, Archbold Village Administrator Donna Dettling stated that she hopes to present a related resolution at village council’s Nov. 16 meeting.
In another matter, Sullivan announced the recipients of CCNO’s latest Employee of the Month awards.
This went to Jamie Jones, a classification officer, for August, and Lisa Osborne, CCNO recreation officer, for September. Both are from Defiance County.
Jones provides staff reports for CCNO staff and officials “so we can make good decisions in the facility,” according to Sullivan. “... we thought it was important to make sure that she was honored for that.”
Sullivan said Osborne noticed that an outside manhole cover was not secure. Such covers normally are barred with padlocks, he added.
“It was good that she was out doing her walks and making sure she was observant,” said Sullivan.
In other business Wednesday:
• Sullivan informed the board that one staff member and three inmates have tested positive for coronavirus, requiring three units with 132 inmates to be placed in quarantine. He also noted that amidst concerns about coronavirus, CCNO is having some difficulty hiring staff.
• the board approved the purchase of bus cameras (at $19,000 or less) and inmate lockers ($16,068.20) for CCNO’s five minimum security dorms. Sullivan noted that the original lockers were big enough to accommodate inmates for 10-day or 30-day stays, but some are there for much longer.
• the board named Fulton County Commissioner Jeff Rupp, Henry County Commissioner Bob Hastedt, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken and Williams County Commissioner Brian Davis to its nominating committee.
• Sullivan explained that CCNO is working with Penta Career Center, Perrysburg, on the jail’s GED program. He said an agreement with Penta is still in process.
• the board approved the August and September financial reports.
