STRYKER — The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) here issued a press release Wednesday afternoon announcing measures to address coronavirus concerns.
The release noted that CCNO officials met with the Williams County Health Department to establish a protocol. It also stated that “the health and safety of CCNO staff and inmates, as always, is our primary concern.
“In an effort to slow the possible spread of the coronavirus,” the press release explained, CCNO will follow the recommendations of Gov. Mike DeWine and limit access into and out of CCNO.
Until further notice, the following changes will be implemented:
• Lobby visits will no longer be available. All visits will be done via the tablets.
• Public tours are canceled.
• Volunteers will not be entering CCNO for programming, including religious services. Bibles are available to the inmate population in both hard copy and digital. CCNO is coordinating with its tablet provider GTL and local religious organizations to stream services via the tablets.
• The 2020 volunteer orientation and banquet is canceled.
• Community Public Works (CPW) and Helping Inmates Through Training (HITT) programs will be suspended.
• Professional visitors are strongly encouraged to utilize the video arraignment and video visits on the tablets.
• CCNO’s tablet provider (GTL) will provide free confidential visits for attorneys and their clients, if they do not have access to video arraignment.
• Transportation in and out of the facility will be limited. Courts will be notified to utilize video arraignment to the best of their ability. Therefore, no large groups of inmates will be onboard CCNO transportation vehicles.
• Along with limiting facility access, several preventative measures are being taken including additional soap for handwashing. Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes are available in designated areas. A bleach-based solution is utilized to clean the inmate housing units daily. Inmates are being shown a CDC preventative actions video.
• Inmates are being screened during the booking process for symptoms of contagious disease and to determine if they recently have been in areas designated by the CDC as being highly contagious.
Executive Director Dennis Sullivan stated that “we are very fortunate to be able to provide the same or similar services by the use of the tablet technology. The situation is constantly changing. We will continue to monitor these events and address accordingly.”
