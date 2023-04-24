STRYKER — A large state grant will help the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) near here with an upcoming renovation project.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the award as part of $50 million provided statewide through the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Program. In all, 11 local jail projects will be supported with the money.
The program requires some local matching funds to be included in the project. According to a news release issued by the governor's office, the $4,662,756 grant will provide 82% of the funding for the work.
CCNO will receive more than $4.6 million to enhance inmate and staff safety through the installation of secure cell doors in a unit of the jail that houses high-security inmates. Funds will also go toward building an operations center for staff between two minimum-security dorms.
In total, approximately $50 million in funding from the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Program will be awarded to 11 county jail projects, including six construction and/or renovation projects.
“It's critical that our jails are safe and secure, but it's also important that our jail environments can influence positive change and put inmates on a good path upon release," said DeWine. "With this funding, we're helping these local jails move forward with projects that will allow them to better meet the demands of our modern criminal justice system and further support the growing number of inmates struggling with substance use and mental health issues."
CCNO serves Williams, Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Lucas counties.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.