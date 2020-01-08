Causeway work

With the Purple Heart Bridge in Defiance open since Dec. 2, crews are still working along the banks of the Maumee River. Here, crews continue to deconstruct the causeway on Tuesday that was used during the bridge’s construction to move heavy equipment.

 Jenny Derringer/C-N Photo

With the Purple Heart Bridge in Defiance open since Dec. 2, crews are still working along the banks of the Maumee River. Here, crews continue to deconstruct the causeway on Tuesday that was used during the bridge’s construction to move heavy equipment.

Load comments