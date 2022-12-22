A fire-damaged triplex once located here at 1054 Holgate was removed in recent days. The building was severely damaged during two fires on Sept. 6-7 while the residents escaped injury. The fire's cause was not determined, according to the state fire marshal's office.
The causes of two fires at a triplex on Defiance’s Holgate Avenue in September could not be determined following an investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.
As such, demolition of the severely damaged building began late last week and was completed earlier this week. However, some debris cleanup remained as of Wednesday afternoon.
The fire broke out in the early hours of Sept. 6, displacing all the residents in the building. While damage was heavy from that fire, a second one broke out about 24 hours later and caused even more.
In all, four residents were displaced, but none were injured.
The second fire raised some questions about the fire’s origins, but according to Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins, an investigation could not determine what happened.
“The case is closed until something else comes up,” he told The Crescent-News Wednesday. “So much of it had burned good, and (in) the second fire too.”
Wilkins noted that investigators “have to come up with exactly the cause” for a specific ruling, adding that the fire marshal’s investigator “doesn’t have that ability” in this case.
Funds from the property owner’s insurance company were placed in an escrow account until the property is cleaned. Wilkins and the city’s building inspection department must still sign off on the cleanup before funds are released to the owner.
The property is owned by Marie Gordon, according to the Defiance County Auditor’s Office website.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.