building removed

A fire-damaged triplex once located here at 1054 Holgate was removed in recent days. The building was severely damaged during two fires on Sept. 6-7 while the residents escaped injury. The fire's cause was not determined, according to the state fire marshal's office.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

