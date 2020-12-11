A Defiance home sustained heavy fire damage to its attached garage Wednesday evening.
Firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called at approximately 6:44 p.m. to 900 Anthony Wayne Blvd. for a report of fire in the garage. Providing mutual aid were Noble Township and Highland Township fire crews.
According to scanner traffic, the blaze was knocked down quickly, with crews entering the home to see if the fire had extended into the ceiling and attic. A 2016 Chevrolet car was in the garage as well.
In addition, two dogs in the home were rescued unharmed.
The cause of the fire is unknown, though the State Fire Marshal's Office was called to the site on Thursday.
Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins reported that the fire was contained to the garage, with smoke damage reported throughout the first floor of the two-story home.
Damage was estimated at approximately $40,000-$50,000.
According to the Defiance County auditor’s website, the home is owned by Aaron and Christiana Swanson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.