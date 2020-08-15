The Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity of Corpus Christi, Texas, is urging Catholics to pray a 54-day rosary miracle Novena for peace and blessing surrounding the upcoming election in the United States.
The Novena begins today, and runs through Oct. 7. Catholics are asked to pray the joyful, sorrowful and glorious mysteries, and repeat. Optionally on Thursdays, those who pray also may pray the luminous mysteries for a personal intention.
From today through Sept. 15, those who pray the Novena are asked to pray to the Lord for peace and blessing around the November election. From Sept. 11-Oct. 7, those who pray the Novena are asked to pray in faith that the favor has already been granted.
Spearheading the Novena effort are Rev. James Blount and Rev. Tony Blount of the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity. For more information, go to queenofpeacemedia.com.
