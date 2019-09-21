The Fort Defiance Players have announced the cast for their upcoming production of the Broadway musical smash hit, “Mamma Mia!” This popular musical will be presented at the Defiance Community Auditorium Oct. 17–20.
“Mamma Mia!” features well-known hits of the musical group, ABBA. This tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise, and follows a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
The cast includes Rose Mansel-Pleydell as Sophie, Rebecca Mansel-Pleydell (Rose’s real-life mother) as Donna, Sophie’s mother, Eric Macsay as Sky, Peggy Snyder as Tanya, Mary Boyd as Rosie, Mark Schnitkey as Sam, Randy Schroeder as Bill, Tony Tracy as Harry, Melissa Rausch as Lisa, Ann Wieland as Ali, Collin Robarge as Eddie, Andrew Drewes as Pepper, and Eric Spiller as Father Alexandrios. The ensemble includes Liv Adams, Mike Adams, Al Blake, Robyn Boyd, Makenna Carolus, Rayah Cavin, Roxanne Cross, Damien Dailey, Nischka Dixon, Lindsey Ebaugh, Mya Garcia, Daija Heller, Logan Jones, Jacob Karnes, Carrie Kimmons, Olivia Kissner, Jovana Lopez, Sarah Macsay, Alex Macsay, Andrea Macsay, Kyle Pettit, Leigh Powell, Jocelyn Ramirez, Heather Sands, Lizzy Sands, Anna Schrag, Ellie Schwarzman, Aleena Seeburger, Jay Solether, Shay Soukup, Giana Tankersley, Alexis Wallen, Laura Wallen, Katie White and Jayne Yoder.
Performances are Oct.17-19 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. Advance tickets for reserved seating are available by calling 419-782-PLAY or online at ShowTix4U.com. General seating tickets will be available at the door before each performance.
After a 10-year Broadway run, this show has just been released for amateur performance. Familiar songs, comedy and dance numbers combine to make “Mamma Mia!” a guaranteed smash hit.
