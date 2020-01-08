Defiance resident Sheila Vandemark will soon find out how to have “the most fun you can have for two bucks.” She will take her chances on winning thousands of dollars during taping Feb. 5 for the half-hour Cash Explosion show. The episode is set to air Saturday, Feb. 22, on ABC.
Vandemark already is guaranteed to win at least $6,100. She will be competing against seven other Ohio residents from Niles, Jefferson, Painesville, Sugarcreek, Lorain, Toledo and Cincinnati.
Vandemark, an employee of the General Motors Defiance Casting Operations, has less than two years before she can retire — though a hefty lottery prize might persuade her to reconsider that option.
“I’m still in shock,” she said after learning she was a contestant. “It probably won’t sink in until I’m there. I’m still in awe.”
She found out she was a contestant one night when her fiance was watching the show and pointed out that her name was listed for an upcoming show. Despite what she wins, she plans to spoil her grandchildren.
Recent winners have garnered anywhere from $350,000 to $520,000, before taxes.
Anyone interested in playing the game can purchase a $2 Cash Explosion instant ticket from any Ohio Lottery retailer like Vandemark did. After scratching off the spots on the ticket, if “Entry” is printed on the card three times, the ticket holder can enter online to become a contestant on the televised game show or send their entry ticket to The Ohio Lottery, TV Game Show, P.O. Box 94705, Cleveland 44101.
Cash Explosion, formerly known as Cash Explosion Double Play, is an official Ohio Lottery TV game show which is broadcast on television stations throughout Ohio. The show originated in Cleveland and is now taped by Mills James Productions in Hilliard, a suburb of Columbus.
Those wishing more information on Cash Explosion, go to www.cashexplosionshow.com.
