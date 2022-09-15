GEORGETOWN, S.C. — The case of a South Carolina man charged with the shooting death of a Defiance man and the wounding of his daughter remains pending here.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — The case of a South Carolina man charged with the shooting death of a Defiance man and the wounding of his daughter remains pending here.
James Lewis, 46, Murrells Inlet, S.C., is charged with murder; attempted murder; malicious injury to animals, personal property; domestic violence high and aggravated nature; and burglary first degree.
His case is pending in Georgetown County 15th Judicial Court.
Lewis has pleaded not guilty to the charges, but no trial date has been set following a couple of court appearances. An employee of the clerk’s office noted that no new court date would be scheduled unless Lewis and his attorney agree to enter a plea.
She said the court has a long backlog that dates back to 2020.
Lewis was being held Wednesday in the Georgetown County Detention Center, according to that facilities’ records. He has been held there since his arrest in April.
Its website noted that Lewis is being held with “no bail set,” while his case remains in the pretrial stage.
The charges stem from an incident around 12:30 a.m. on April 27 when Lewis allegedly shot and killed Jim Thomas, 76, 165 Lakeview Drive, Defiance. He was found inside the Murrell’s Inlet residence of his daughter, Christine Thomas, 47, who Lewis allegedly shot and wounded.
Jim Thomas’ obituary stated that he had “tragically left us while protecting his daughter.”
An incident report provided by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office noted that she had been shot in the upper chest, and described her as Lewis’ ex-girlfriend.
Lewis was found conscious and laying on the ground outside the residence with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a local hospital.
Authorities gained access to the home after finding a sliding glass door shattered with an axe laying nearby, according to the police report.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.