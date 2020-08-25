CASA volunteers
Photo courtesy of CASA

Two Defiance County Court-Appointed Special Advocate volunteers were sworn in on Wednesday. The volunteers advocate in juvenile court for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped the CASA volunteers, who are are following social distance guidelines to conduct home visits, or completing virtual home visits, when appropriate. More volunteers are needed. Volunteers are being recruiting in Defiance, Henry, and Williams counties. The next training starts in the fall. Email info@nwocasa.com for a volunteer application. Here, Defiance County Judge Jeffrey Strausbaugh swears in Stephanie Wahl and Laura Kline.

Load comments