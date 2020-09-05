PAULDING — Paulding County has joined three other northwest Ohio counties in a volunteer-based program to assist abused and/or neglected juveniles.
The Northwest Ohio Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program — modeled on a nationwide effort — was established in 1991 in Henry County and expanded to Defiance and Williams counties in 2017. A non-profit organization, CASA was recently awarded a $36,000 grant through the federal Victims of Crime Act which will allow expansion into Paulding County, with a satellite office at 252 Dooley Drive in Paulding.
The program relies on trained volunteers who will meet with juvenile victims of abuse or neglect, and advocate for their best interests during related court hearings in the above counties’ juvenile/probate courts. It is there where judges make decisions about the child’s future when they are abused or neglected by parents.
This could involve placement of the child in protective custody or a foster home, for example.
Persons who may want to become an advocate can access an application at www.nwocasa.com, request one by email at info@nwocasa.com or call Northwest Ohio CASA in Napoleon at 419-592-9455.
The CASA volunteer’s job is to learn all he or she can about the child’s situation and advocate for them during a court hearing before a judge.
“Most of these children are too young, they don’t have a voice, they aren’t able to say what they think or where they want to be or maybe they don’t know what’s best for them,” said Northwest Ohio CASA’s executive director, Desirae Eisenman, whose office is in Napoleon. “So CASA advocates for what is in the best interest of the child.”
According to Eisenman, her organization has 48 volunteer advocates in Defiance, Henry and Williams counties.
She would like to add six to eight volunteers in Paulding County over time. Initially, she hopes for two or three in the remaining months of 2020 so they can be trained and ready to get started in early in 2021.
“Our volunteers are any type of individual,” Eisenman said. “They don’t need a specific educational background. The process of becoming a volunteer will start with an application. If we believe they are a good fit, we will do a one-on-one interview and a background check. At that point they would be set to start training.”
The training takes about 30 hours to complete, Eisenman explained, and will occur from Nov. 11-Dec. 15. Thereafter, the volunteers will be sworn in.
“Once they are appointed to a case, they will be given a court appointment that allows them to investigate the case,” she explained.
They will meet with the child once a month, and speak with anyone in the child’s life such as parents, foster parents, grandparents, teachers, doctors, and Job and Family Services case workers.
This helps them develop “a picture of what’s in the child’s best interest,” added Eisenman.
They will then create a report that will be presented to Paulding County Juvenile and Probate Judge Michael Wehrkamp “to read and take into consideration with recommendations and concerns.”
Eisenman said the CASA organization — which has one full-time staff (herself) and four part-time employees — will assist volunteers through the entire process.
“We provide support for the volunteers every step of the way,” she noted. “If they need help with a home visit or going to court — anything to make them feel comfortable — we have a staff for that.”
Advocates may work on one case three to 12 hours a month or more, according to Eisenman.
”It kind of depends on how much the volunteer cares to put into it,” she said. “Some work 20 hours a month. It just depends on the volunteer. ... We never give them any more cases than they can handle. We typically keep it at one case per volunteer, sometimes two.”
In the three counties where CASA is established, she said, “we have excellent volunteers.” During the past year (August 2019-August 2020), volunteers provided “just over 2,000 volunteer hours, so that’s really impressive to me. We have some awesome volunteers from stay-at-home moms to retired teachers and individuals that work full-time — anyone and everyone.”
Wehrkamp characterized the program as “another tool in the toolbox” to be able to “service the youth and families the absolute best we can. First, we’ve got to get the word out and get people trained.
“If we can get a really solid pool of like half a dozen volunteers — really good quality folks — that’s going to be really great,” added Wehrkamp. “I know that we got people out there. I’ve had people stop me on the street and ask, ‘how can I help?’ Becoming a CASA volunteer is a really tangible, direct way they can assist, but more than that it serves our youth and families.”
Wehrkamp said his court had 17 children under supervision in abuse, neglect or dependency cases as of Aug. 10. This encompasses several groups of kids as some belong to the same family.
The CASA program is not to be confused with a mentoring program.
“We only get referrals from the judge,” explained Eisenman. “Our CASA volunteers cannot drive the children anywhere, they can’t provide gifts. It’s not like a mentoring program.”
The volunteer’s association with the child will last as long as the abuse/neglect case is open, according to Eisenman.
