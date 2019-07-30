Following the program’s successful expansion into Defiance County last year, Northwest Ohio Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will host its first Be a Hero 5K on Aug. 17 at the Defiance Reservoir, 1107-1149 Precision Way.
CASA is a non-profit organization that trains community volunteers to advocate for abused and/or neglected children in the court system. Proceeds from the run will benefit CASA by supporting volunteer recruitment and training in Defiance, Henry and Williams counties.
“I decided to do a 5K because it’s a fun way to involve the community in a fundraising event, and to raise awareness about Northwest Ohio CASA’s mission,” said Desirae Eisenman, executive director of Northwest Ohio CASA. “I have a passion for running, community engagement and helping kids, so, for me, this was the best of all worlds.”
Registration for the 5K is $25, and online registration is available until Aug. 14 at runsignup.com/Race/OH/Defiance/CASABeaHero5K.
Event-day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The cost is $30.
The 5K will get underway at 8:30 a.m. A free, kids superhero dash will begin at 8 a.m. Walkers, runners and skippers are welcome, and costumes are encouraged. All pre-registered kids will receive a superhero cape. Age-group awards will be given, and post-race snacks and drinks will be available.
Saturday is the cut-off to guarantee a T-shirt with registration.
“The expansion into Defiance County has been a very positive transition,” Eisenman said. “(Defiance County Probate and Juvenile Court) Judge (Jeffrey) Strausbaugh has been very supportive of Northwest Ohio CASA in Defiance County, and has shared with me how important this volunteer role is. We’ve sworn in seven new volunteers so far this year, and we have high hopes for a large training class in September.”
Eisenman said that due to an “overwhelming” positive response from sponsors, the organization is planning to make the run an annual event.
