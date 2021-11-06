Master Sgt. Austin Carr of the Ohio Air National Guard, will be the featured speaker at the annual Defiance Middle/High School Veteran’s Day assembly on Nov. 11 in the Defiance High School (DHS) gymnasium.
Carr, a high school intervention specialist and baseball coach at DHS, will speak about his recent deployment to Afghanistan. Jay Jerger, Defiance High School principal, explained that all area veterans are invited to the event, which begins at 8:30 a.m., at 1755 Palmer Drive.
“I’ve reached out to the VFW (Post 3360), AMVETS (Post 1991) and the American Legion (Post 648) to let them know all veterans are invited and welcome to attend the event,” said Jerger. “We will open the cafeteria at 8:30 as a welcome to Austin, dignitaries and veterans. (Ohio) Lt. Gov. John Husted, (Ohio 82nd House District Rep.) Craig Riedel (of Defiance), (Ohio 1st District Sen.) Rob McColley (of Napoleon) and Mayor (Mike) McCann have all been invited.
“I’ve reached out to the Defiance Police Department and the Defiance Fire Department as well, because I want to have, what I’d call ‘The Cavalry’ here for Austin,” continued Jerger. “At 8:30 a.m., the cafeteria staff will provide coffee, donuts and breakfast sandwiches to our veterans and dignitaries, and Austin’s family has been invited as well. We’re excited to honor Austin, hear him share his story, and to honor all our local veterans.”
Husted has confirmed he will be in attendance for the assembly.
Carr was assigned to the 387th AES squadron to the QRT (Quick Reaction Team), which was tasked to shut down all of the bases and Forward Area Bases (FOBs) in Afghanistan. Carr was responsible for the closure of three bases, including the Kabul International Airport.
He was tasked with communicating with incoming aircraft and the U.S. Marines who were screening and processing refugees. In addition, Carr oversaw the transportation and loading of the refugees from the holding areas to aircraft. He supported Operation Allied Refuge, Operation Enduring Freedom.
“I thought it would be great, because of his local ties (Carr is an Ayersville High School graduate), for Austin to speak to our students about what it means to be patriotic, responsible and to do the right thing. He just wants to share his experiences, and let kids know about the struggles of real life.”
Jerger went on to explain students in grades 6-12 will be in attendance (approximately 1,400 students), with many involved in the assembly.
Members of the Defiance Middle School Student Council, Defiance High School Student Council, the Defiance High School Band, the Defiance High School Choral Department and members of Defiance News Network will all take part in the event.
“The real objective of the assembly is to thank Austin and all our veterans,” said Jerger. “I don’t know if we’ve ever had someone who works here do what he’s done, so this is a special event. When kids see him and hear the real story from him, it gives them more than just a textbook education. It isn’t turning to page 54 in a book, they can ask him questions and get a better understanding of what happened, from someone who was there.
“To me, this is a great learning moment not just for our students, but for our community,” added Jerger. “It will be great to see local and state dignitaries here, and to rally around a local hero. It’s going to be a great day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.