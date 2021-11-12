Defiance City Schools hosted its annual Veterans Day assembly by honoring one of its own Thursday morning in the varsity gymnasium.
Honored was guest speaker Austin Carr, a Master Sgt. in the Ohio Air National Guard, and an intervention specialist at Defiance High School, who recently returned from deployment in Afghanistan.
While in Afghanistan, Carr led the 387th AES Squadron that was tasked with shutting down all of the bases and forward operating bases there, and the closure of Kabul International Airport, which included the loading of refugees from the holding area to aircraft.
During his speech, and afterward, Carr made it clear he was incredibly grateful to students and staff at DCS and the Defiance community for their support.
“Today was amazing, I’ve wanted to say thank you to the community multiple times and I never had the chance until today,” said Carr, who has served in the Ohio Air National Guard since 2012. “What this community has done for me, the prayers, the support ... I knew I wasn’t alone over there, I knew the community had my back.
“I said it in my speech, but that support truly meant the world to me,” continued Carr. “There were times when I was over there when I was exhausted, I was homesick, and people from the community would randomly reach out, it was so amazing. I can’t thank people enough for all the love and the support they’ve given me.”
In attendance Thursday were Ohio Lt. Gov. John Husted; Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance; Defiance Mayor Mike McCann; members of the Defiance VFW 3360 Color Guard; members of the Defiance Police Department; members of the Defiance Fire Department; and several area veterans, who were served breakfast prior to the ceremony.
Students in grades 7-12 filled the gym to hear Carr, Husted and Riedel speak, with several students taking part in the activities. Students served as greeters and ushers, with some taking part in the ceremony. The DHS High School Band, DHS Choral Department and Defiance News Network were also involved.
Jay Jerger, Defiance High School principal kicked off the festivities by welcoming everyone to the ceremony, sharing: “Today is a very special day, we welcome our veteran military brothers and sisters, and we welcome home Master Sgt. Austin Carr.”
Prior to the DHS Choral Department singing “The Star Spangled Banner,” members of the VFW 3360 Color Guard presented the colors. Isabela Jordan, an eighth grader at Defiance Middle School, then led all in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Seventh grader Zavier Finkenbiner read the poem, “They Did Their Share,” followed by sixth grade Jase Brownlee, who read the poem, “Why?”
Mallory Weaver, DHS student council president, came to the podium to introduce the Defiance High School Band, which played the “Military Service Song Medley.” When each song of each branch of the U.S. military was played, Weaver invited veterans of those branches to stand and be recognized.
Rob Carr then came to the podium to introduce the guest speaker, his son, Austin. However, he first acknowledged all the veterans in attendance.
He went on to explain he and his wife, Jean, were the parents of four sons, and although they weren’t perfect parents, they had a hand in the development of their sons. Rob went on to acknowledge Austin was involved at church, in sports and in Boy Scouts (he earned the rank of Eagle Scout).
Said Rob: “Many people helped form Austin, his extended and immediate family, coaches, neighbors, teachers, scout leaders and church family.”
Austin then took to the podium, telling the students and his co-workers it was great to be back at school, and “I missed you guys every single day.”
During his speech the 28-year-old Carr shared his gratitude to everyone in attendance, he spoke about the longest three weeks of his life (in Afghanistan), and he spoke about not wanting to change anything that happened.
A picture of Carr was put up on the scoreboard in the gym, showing him smiling, with several Afghan refugees behind him, also smiling. He told everyone he shared the photo with Defiance educator Tom Held, so Held could show everyone at the school, “I went there for a reason.”
During his speech, he talked about being promoted prior to being sent to Afghanistan, making him the high-ranking officer there. He was in constant communication with colonels and generals, and that he knew he had to be a leader. A point he made to the students in the crowd.
“There were times I didn’t know if I could take the next step, I was so exhausted, but I had to keep going,” said Carr. “Whether you know it or not, there are people counting on you to step up, too. Don’t be scared, don’t run away from the challenge, step up and face it head on.
“If an Ohio Air National Guard/high school teacher can be in the middle of Afghanistan, making decisions, telling people what to do while facing adverse situations, I’m pretty sure you can do it as well,” added Carr. “Be confident, and do what I do, ‘Fake it until you make it.’”
Carr, and later Husted, spoke about living in America, and how lucky and blessed we should all feel. They spoke about women and girls not being able to receive an education in Afghanistan under Taliban rule, they spoke of many countries where people aren’t free, and they spoke about veterans, and those who have died in service to this country, so we can all live the way we want to live, in a free country such as the United States.
“You are very lucky to live where you live, never lose that pride, never lose that edge to want to get better, because that’s what makes America great,” said Carr, before finishing with: “You have that chance, because of the brave men and women who fought before us, to make our country a better place.”
Husted, a Montpelier native, spoke about the freedoms we all enjoy today in the United States, and how we must thank all veterans for those freedoms. He said in 1776, America was an idea, a place where there would be no king, queen or dictator who told the people what freedoms they would have.
He spoke about the Civil War, and fighting for freedom for all, and of World War I, World War II, the Korean Conflict, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Desert Shield the attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001, and Operation Enduring Freedom. He spoke of brave Americans, men and women fighting against tyranny.
“Right now there are men and women wearing a uniform, standing ready, just in case someone would try to attack our nation,” said Husted. “Why do they make these sacrifices by serving in our military? To me it comes back to just one word, freedom. In our hearts and souls, we all want to be free.
“Freedom must be protected, preserved and advanced,” added Husted. “Throughout our nation’s history, men and women of the military have done the difficult work in the most difficult places. That’s why days like today are important.”
Husted went on to honor Carr with a certificate from both him and Gov. Mike DeWine, naming him Military Man of the Year.
Following the assembly, Husted spoke on why it was important to be in attendance Thursday.
“Today is an important day, we must celebrate our veterans and the sacrifice they made to advance the cause of freedom,” said Husted. “I always say we should celebrate what we value, and we should certainly celebrate their service, because of how highly valuable it has been to our country.”
When asked about Carr, Husted said: “What an amazing young man, he has a servant leader’s heart, he is confident and humble, he cares about his country, and you can see he cares about the kids and the people of this school. If every 28-year-old had his character, this would be a much better nation.”
In his speech, Riedel spoke about moving to Defiance, and meeting the Carr family 20 years ago while attending services at St. Mary Catholic Church. He told the crowd, “Austin was just a little dude then,” later telling the crowd that Austin is now, “The All-American Boy.”
“When I asked my wife, Danette, a few days ago, ‘What should I talk about?’ She told me to make sure to tell Austin, and all the veterans, ‘We are proud of them,’” said Riedel. “I want you to know, we are proud of you, and we thank you.”
Riedel finished by reading a proclamation from the Ohio House of Representatives, thanking Carr for his service.
Following Ridel’s remarks, Wade Liffick, DHS student council vice president, introduced the Defiance High School Chorale Department, which performed, “Who are the Brave.” The Defiance High School Band followed with “Taps,” before the chorale department and band collaborated on, “God Bless America.”
Matt Carr, Defiance Middle School principal, concluded the program by thanking all in attendance, and wishing all veterans a Happy Veterans Day.
