Carpentry experience

As part of the hands-on training in the career and technical labs at Four County Career Center, the junior carpentry class did the layout, design and construction of a truck swap station to be used by Keller Trucking Inc. in Defiance for long-distance truckers. Matt Dye, junior carpentry instructor, noted that Keller Trucking Inc. gave his students the opportunity to experience this real-world project. Standing with the loaded truck swap station on a Keller Trucking Inc. trailer is Dye, along with the students.

