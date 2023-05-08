The closure of Defiance’s Carpenter at East River Drive could be nearing its end soon.
The closure of Defiance’s Carpenter at East River Drive could be nearing its end soon.
The road closed in early December for work related to the installation of a new waterline beneath the Maumee River connecting both sides of Defiance. At the time, the stated closure was a maximum of 90 days and the original project completion date was Feb. 28.
However, in early January a waterline on Biede Avenue — just north of the Maumee River crossing — was struck by a contractor during construction. This caused a change in plans and contributed to a delay in completing the project.
The matter produced some legal considerations, which remain pending. Therefore, Mayor Mike McCann has declined to comment further on the issues in question.
However, what is known is that city officials are hopeful that Carpenter Road will reopen by the end of May as the new waterline — replacing one that was leaking — has been installed in a bore through rock beneath the river bottom.
Such tasks as waterline testing, pavement restoration and grass seeding remained as of Monday.
“We are still pressure testing the new line,” explained Defiance City Engineer Melinda Sprow on Monday. “After the pressure test passes, we will perform the bacteria testing. Once all tests pass, the new line will be placed in service and the old line will be abandoned. There should be no service outages for anyone.
“At this point, we are hopeful Carpenter Road will be fully restored and open by the end of May,” she added. “The contractor still has to do all of the pavement repair as well as the yard restoration.”
McCann said the project has been a “long drawn-out affair and we’ll be glad when it’s done. We’ll rest a little easier knowing that the new waterline is functioning as it should be.”
The original contract cost for the project with Hillabrand & Sons Construction was $1.85 million, but with developments since the waterline strike that amount may change.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.