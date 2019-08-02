culvert photo

An emergency culvert replacement on Defiance’s Carpenter Road closed the street at Northwood Drive and the railroad tracks during much of the day Thursday. The street was reopened later Thursday after local contractor J&M Excavating replaced the old corrugated steel pipe with a 20-inch plastic pipe. According to the city’s assistant director of service, D.J. Zeedyk, a sinkhole had developed on Carpenter when the rotting culvert collapsed.

