An emergency culvert replacement on Defiance’s Carpenter Road closed the street at Northwood Drive and the railroad tracks during much of the day Thursday. The street was reopened later Thursday after local contractor J&M Excavating replaced the old corrugated steel pipe with a 20-inch plastic pipe. According to the city’s assistant director of service, D.J. Zeedyk, a sinkhole had developed on Carpenter when the rotting culvert collapsed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.