caring and sharing

The future site of the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding is pictured here. Ground is expected to be broken Thursday morning for the building construction project.

 Photo courtesy of Laurie Barnes

PAULDING — The Caring & Sharing Food Pantry will hold a property blessing and groundbreaking for its new building at 318 N. Walnut St. here at 10 a.m. Thursday.


  
