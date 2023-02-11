PAULDING — The Caring & Sharing Food Pantry board here reported that more people were served in 2022 than in 2021.
This past year, the pantry served an average of 145 households and 345 individuals per month in Paulding County, an increase of 65% over the total number of households served in 2021 and a 40% increase of in the number of households served in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible people can visit the pantry two times per month and receive three days of food during each visit. So based on the average number of people served, Caring & Sharing provided 12,426 days of food to their neighbors. Of those individuals served in 2022, 20% were children age 17 and younger, and 34% were seniors over age 60. The mission of the pantry is to eliminate food insecurity in Paulding County by providing food and basic personal care items to those who qualify. Based on 2020 Feeding America data, 12% of our county population experiences food insecurity, which is defined as “the consistent lack of food to have a healthy life due to economic circumstances.”
The pantry is located at 119 S. Main St. in Paulding. It operates based on donations of groceries and funds from individuals, churches, organizations and businesses, as well as through the support of Feeding America and the West Ohio Food Bank.
The pantry accepts donations of food and groceries when it is open from 9 a.m.-noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Financial donations can be sent to P.O. Box 391, Paulding, OH 45879.
Caring & Sharing Food Pantry is also raising money to construct a new 3,900-square-foot structure at 318 N. Walnut St. in Paulding. By the end of January 2023, the community has contributed more than 85% of the initial goal of $525,000.
Building fund donations can be sent in care of the Paulding County Area Foundation at 101 E. Perry St., Paulding, OH 45879.
For more information about the pantry, volunteering opportunities and fundraising activities, follow the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry on Facebook. The pantry can be contacted at (419) 399-9562 or pauldingfoodpantry@gmail.com.
