PAULDING — The Caring & Sharing Food Pantry here will be participating in the U.S. 127 Yard Sale at the beginning of August with the proceeds to benefit the pantry’s building fund.
Paulding County community members can contribute to this fundraising project in the following ways:
• donate items to sell. The pantry is looking for used or new items of value that you no longer need. Handmade items will also be accepted. Items can be dropped off at 17374 U.S. 127, Cecil, but not before July 30.
• shop the pantry’s sale at the home at 17374 U.S. 127, Cecil. The sale will be open at this location at the following dates and times: Pre-sale on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 6, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.; and half-off sale, Sunday, Aug. 7. 9 a.m.–noon.
• send a donation to the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry building fund in care of the Paulding County Area Foundation, 101 E. Perry Street, Paulding, OH 45879.
For more information about the sale, follow the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry on Facebook. Questions about the sale can be asked there through messenger.
The Caring & Sharing Food Pantry is planning to build a new facility at 318 N. Walnut St. in Paulding to better serve the county and its people. The preliminary budget for the new pantry is $525,000, and about half this amount has been raised, according to organizers. The pantry board has stated that the hope is to break ground in spring 2023.
Those wishing to support the regular operations of the pantry can mail financial donations to P.O. Box 391, Paulding, OH 45879. And, donations of food and personal care items can be delivered to the pantry when it is open from 9 a.m.-noon on Wednesday and Saturday.
According to the organization, the pantry “serves the people of Paulding County ... and is committed to making food available to our neighbors through the gifts of the community and the support of the West Ohio Food Bank. We are focused on eliminating the food insecurity of the people in Paulding County.”
For more information, follow the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry on Facebook. To contact, the pantry call (419) 399-9562 or email pauldingfoodpantry@gmail.com.
