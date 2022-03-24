Students and staff members from Paulding Junior High School volunteered at the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding on Saturday. Participating were, from left: Xsenia Casiano, Elias Jimenez, Skyler Snyder and Landon Dasher.
