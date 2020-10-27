Federal CARES Relief Act funds are being used by Defiance County’s road deputies and courthouse security.
The money’s use for this purpose was discussed by Auditor Jill Little and Sheriff Doug Engel during county commissioners’ Monday meeting.
All told, Defiance County commissioners received $2,220,585.38 in CARES money — appropriated earlier this year by the federal government through the state to offset local coronavirus-related expenses, according to Little.
Knowing that the money must be returned if not spent, local governments have been trying to find ways to spend the cash in ways acceptable to federal guidelines.
Where first responders — such as sheriff’s deputies and the courthouse security staff provided by Engel’s office — are concerned, the assumption is that their salary and pay fits under the guidelines because they are in the front lines of the coronavirus situation and could be exposed to the virus, according to officials. (Engel said the money can’t be used to cover his salary and a couple others on his staff.)
“As far as county employees, they’re the only ones that we think fall under that assumption,” Commissioner Ryan Mack told The Crescent-News. “I think another classification is firefighters, but we (county government) don’t have any.”
The CARES money will be used for deputy salaries until year’s end, according to Little, as the guidelines allow expenditures up until Dec. 31. Thereafter, the county’s general fund will again pick up the cost.
Little noted that the estimated cost to pay those salaries through that period is $364,000.
The money saved by the county on salaries will become part of the general fund carry-over balance at year’s end, Mack indicated.
”The auditor, treasurer, commissioners and the sheriff’s office all put a lot of work into this,” explained Mack. “I thank all of them for taking a look at this as a way to spend CARES Act money.”
Several sheriff’s cruisers also will be purchased this year with CARES money, according to Engel. He said four will be acquired for sure, and possibly six.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• held the county’s third-quarter investment advisory meeting with Treasurer Vickie Myers, Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith, Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter and Ryan Nelson of Redtree Investment Group. The county’s investment portfolio, landfill closure and post-closure portfolios were approved. According to Mack, interest earned next year from county investments will be “significantly less” due to low interest rates.
• received OSU Extension Office officials’ quarterly report. Teresa John reported that 386 animals were sold during this year’s county junior fair with sales of $207,343, compared to 546 animals in 2019 and sales of $285,177.51. Also discussed was the best use of land for areas proposed for solar arrays. Mack said commissioners might reach out to a solar field expert on the matter. OSU Extension Educator Bruce Clevenger referred them to Eric Romich of the OSU Extension service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.