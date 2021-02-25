STRYKER — Following a recommendation made by one of its committees last week, the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio’s (CCNO) governing board approved the allocation of cash reserves generated by CARES Act-related savings during its bi-monthly meeting Wednesday.
The board also was informed of monthly employee award recipients and CCNO’s Employee of the Year (see related story page A1).
But first the board passed a motion agreeing to a plan approved by CCNO’s financial overview committee last week to use $2,295,000 in unspent funds to reduce each CCNO member’s per diem cost in 2020.
The daily bed cost for CCNO members (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Lucas and Williams counties) had been set at $71.85 for this year, but this will drop to $56.29 with Wednesday’s board decision to use the above funds. (Each county receives an annual bed allocation for which it pays toward CCNO’s operation.)
Most of the CARES money ($2.09 million) that allowed this savings came from Lucas County, while the other four counties provided $50,000 each in CARES cash, or $200,000 total. According to CCNO’s fiscal manager, Tonya Justus, the per diem reduction will result in the following savings in 2020 for each county: Defiance, $340,840; Fulton, $295,396; Henry, $210,184; Lucas, $1,136,140; and Williams, $312,440.
In other business Wednesday, the board:
• was informed by Sullivan that the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction has filed a motion to dismiss concerning CCNO’s mandamus action against the state concerning delays in transferring inmates to state prisons. The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether it will hear the case.
• approved a motion dividing $1,081,618 in regular carryover funds from the 2020 budget between capital improvements and the CCNO reserve fund. Each will receive 50%.
• learned from Sullivan that the coronavirus situation is “slowing” down at CCNO. He said Wednesday that two staff members were awaiting testing, while only one inmate was in quarantine. He said CCNO’s inmate population stood at 522 Wednesday, with 299 of those coming from member counties.
• selected Henry County Commissioner Bob Hastedt and Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller as additional executive committee members. They will join Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack, Williams County Commissioner Brian Davis and Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken as members.
• approved the purchase of a John Deere Gator for CCNO’s maintenance department. The cost is $19,283.23 through the state purchasing program, according to Sullivan.
• was informed by Sullivan that a CCNO inmate with a “life-threatening” medical issue had refused treatment at an emergency room. Judges, doctors and psychiatrists have been consulted, he said.
• approved financial reports and line-item transfers for December and January.
• was informed by Sullivan reported that a final agreement with the village of Archbold for transferring ownership of CCNO’s water tower is nearly complete. CCNO will continue to receive its water from Archbold through the tank.
• learned from Sullivan that 40 inmates are enrolled in CCNO GED classes.
