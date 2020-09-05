COLUMBUS — Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon has announced the Senate’s unanimous passage of Senate Bill 357 this week, providing an additional $650 million of federal CARES Act funding to local communities across Ohio for COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses.
The funding in Senate Bill 357 will be made available to counties, municipalities and townships for necessary expenses associated with the current public health emergency and will be distributed on a per capita basis. Over $9 million will be sent to counties, townships, villages, and cities across the 1st Senate District.
“Our local governments know their communities needs best and are best suited to appropriately and efficiently distribute funds,” stated McColley. “The release of these funds on a local level will help ensure that those specialized needs are met as we recover from COVID-19.”
Senate Bill 357 will be the third round of coronavirus relief funding for counties, municipalities and townships following the state controlling board’s recent authorization of $175 million and the Ohio General Assembly’s approval in June of $350 million through House Bill 481.
The legislation includes an emergency clause, making the bill effective immediately upon being signed by the governor. The bill will now be sent to the Ohio House for consideration.
The Senate also voted this week in favor of the conference committee report on House Bill 606, sending the bill to the governor for his consideration. House Bill 606 provides liability protections to businesses, schools and certain healthcare providers during declared disasters or emergencies.
The legislation aims to protect against “frivolous lawsuits” that allege exposure to COVID-19 on the entity’s premises, unless it is found that the business owner, school or provider acted with reckless or intentional misconduct to spread the virus.
The protections in House Bill 606 are temporary and would continue through Sept. 30, 2021.
