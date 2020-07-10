NAPOLEON — Federal CARES Relief Act dollars allocated for Henry County's local governments will be opened to businesses for coronavirus-related expenses as well.
Officials here announced the initiative (the Henry County Small Business Relief Program) during county commissioners' Thursday meeting, while the fate of county courthouse repairs and the upcoming county junior fair were discussed as well (see related story).
Henry County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joel Miller credited "different people" who have played key roles in the aforementioned business initiative. He said "we're very excited to have the opportunity to offer funding locally to different businesses, different types of businesses ... here in Henry County."
The program will utilize more than $900,000 in federal CARES money made available through the state. The state received $1.2 billion from the federal government, with the Ohio General Assembly allocating $350 million for small governments to use for coronavirus-related expenses such as personal protection equipment.
Miller called the application process for funds "easy." The deadline for application is 5 p.m. July 21.
One way is for businesses to visit the county's website (www.henrycountyohio.gov) and click the "Henry County Small Business Relief Program" link. This explains the program's requirements.
For example, qualifying businesses must have "less than $1 million in gross revenue/receipts on an annual basis, and have 30 or fewer full-time employees as of March 22."
Qualifying expenditures "must be related to the business interruption caused by required closures." The website lists two examples before offering a more comprehensive list elsewhere.
They include the "inability to maintain normal business operations due to the Ohio governor's/Ohio public health director's orders" and "for essential business, inability to access/obtain/utilize workers" due to coronavirus.
Some businesses are ineligible such as banks, liquor/wine stores, vaping and tobacco stores, non-profits, franchised businesses not locally owned and independent operated, and clubs or service organizations.
Because of his knowledge of federal grants, Henry County EMA Director Tracy Bush will administer the program, according to Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller. Miller thanked various people involved in the program.
He is hopeful the state would allocate the additional $850 million in CARES money so a second round — or additional rounds — of funding could be offered.
"This is not a revenue replacement" for businesses, said Miller, noting that it is to help with expenses detailed on the henrycountyohio.gov website.
According to the website, coronavirus-related interruption costs that can be covered are considerable. They include such things as mortgage costs, rent or lease costs, utility expenses, salaries, materials and personal protective equipment.
While Miller explained the program and touted its benefits, Henry County commissioners Bob Hastedt and Jeff Mires encouraged businesses to apply for the funds. More information can be obtained by visiting the aforementioned website or calling the county commissioners office at 419-592-4876.
